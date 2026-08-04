The Time For Talking Is Over: 4 Key Takeaways from Southern Miss' First Fall Camp Practice

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – For months, Southern Miss football fans have talked about the unprecedented roster overhaul, the new coaching staff, the expectations surrounding this team, and the culture first-year head coach Blake Anderson has been working to build.

On Tuesday morning, all of that became reality. The Golden Eagles officially opened fall camp with an early morning practice in Hattiesburg, beginning the month-long journey toward the Sept. 5 season opener at The Rock against Alcorn State.

Since Blake Anderson's hiring, nearly every conversation has centered around what this football team could become. Here at Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI, we have written countless articles about the new faces, the expectations, and the culture change. Now, the time for talking is over. Now comes the work.

Without further ado, here are four key takeaways from Day 1 of the Golden Eagles' fall camp.

No. 1: Southern Miss Building Its New Identity

Southern Miss Football opened fall camp Tuesday as preparations continue for the season opener against Alcorn State. | Josh House

One of the biggest questions surrounding this football team hasn't been about the talent. It has been whether an almost entirely new roster could quickly buy into a completely new culture. I made it a point to ask Anderson what habits or standards have given him confidence that this team is embracing the vision he laid out when he took over head-coaching duties here in Hattiesburg. His answer came without hesitation.

"We talk very clearly: selfless, tough and accountable. That's what I want to see in our DNA every day. Low ego, high energy, work capacity." Anderson said he's beginning to see those qualities become part of the team's identity, rather than something the coaching staff has to be constantly driving.

Southern Miss Football opened fall camp Tuesday as preparations continue for the season opener against Alcorn State. | Josh House

"I need to see it consistently. I need to see it coming from them and not necessarily having to be fostered from the coaches as much." For Anderson, that's when a program truly begins to change. "When it becomes something that is in the fabric of them that they handle, that's when you've got something special."

He also made it clear the Golden Eagles haven't arrived yet, but the buy-in is there. "Our DNA is very simple: selfless, tough, accountable, work hard, drop your ego at the door, and let's go."

No. 2: The Offseason Work is Showing

Southern Miss Football opened fall camp Tuesday as preparations continue for the season opener against Alcorn State. | Josh House

One of the first things that stood out Tuesday morning wasn't a scheme or a play call. It was how different this football team looks physically. Several players have transformed their bodies over the summer under strength coach Matt Shadeed and his staff, something Anderson believes will pay dividends this fall.

"As I've told y'all, the most important hire you make is your strength coach and the staff that he puts together," Anderson said. He praised the work the players have put in throughout the offseason. "Some guys really affected their bodies in really positive ways."

Southern Miss Football opened fall camp Tuesday as preparations continue for the season opener against Alcorn State. | Josh House

At the same time, Anderson reminded everyone that football shape is different than weight-room shape: "We're not in football shape yet... Summer conditioning shape is one thing, but actually playing football and getting through the rigors of practice, that still takes some time."

It was a hot, humid South Mississippi morning, and Anderson admitted the team faded late, calling it a "typical South Mississippi first day of practice." Even so, he believes the foundation built over the summer is exactly where it needs to be.

No. 3: Next Step for QB Battle – Leadership

Southern Miss Football opened fall camp Tuesday as preparations continue for the season opener against Alcorn State. | Josh House

Southern Miss still has a quarterback competition to sort out, and Anderson isn't rushing the decision. While all three quarterbacks have performed well, he believes leadership may ultimately separate them. "All those guys have stepped up when they've had an opportunity," Anderson said.

Rather than focusing only on throws or statistics, Anderson is watching the intangibles: "When you've got three guys that are all performing relatively well... something small, just an intangible, like presence, is real."

Southern Miss Football opened fall camp Tuesday as preparations continue for the season opener against Alcorn State. | Josh House

Over the next week, he'll continue evaluating who naturally takes ownership of the offense. "I'd like to evaluate that heavily over the week and see where that's leaning and what's naturally happening with our football team."

Right now, nobody has pulled away, and that's exactly where the competition stands after Day 1.

No. 4: One Practice at a Time

Southern Miss Football opened fall camp Tuesday as preparations continue for the season opener against Alcorn State. | Josh House

Perhaps Anderson's most revealing post-practice answer came when discussing how this coaching staff is approaching a roster with so many new faces. Rather than assuming players already know the system, the Golden Eagles are taking a patient approach. "We're literally starting from scratch," Anderson said.

Anderson said the staff is treating every player as if they're learning the system for the first time: "Assume they don't know anything... we literally have to lay a foundation and build it one day at a time." He believes trying to move too quickly would be a mistake. "It'd be really careless on our part if we tried to go too fast."

Southern Miss Football opened fall camp Tuesday as preparations continue for the season opener against Alcorn State. | Josh House

Instead, the focus remains simple: "Focus on the things we can control - effort and attitude," Anderson said. "The same things are still going to win football games on Saturdays."

Final Thoughts

Southern Miss Football opened fall camp Tuesday as preparations continue for the season opener against Alcorn State. | Josh House

No starting quarterback was named. No depth chart was finalized. But Tuesday represented something much bigger. For the first time under Blake Anderson, Southern Miss football officially stopped talking about change and started living it.

The next month will determine just how quickly this team develops before Sept. 5, but Day 1 of fall camp made one thing clear: The culture is being built the right way. The foundation is being laid. Now it's about stacking one good practice after another.

The time for talking is over. Southern Miss fall camp has officially begun.