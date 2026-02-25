No. 12 Southern Miss 10-Run Rules Alabama, Extends Win Streak to 7 Games
HATTIESBURG, Miss – If you thought No. 12 Southern Miss might have a Round Rock Classic hangover performance after playing dominant baseball in a 3-0 sweep at Dell Diamond over the weekend, you thought wrong.
The Golden Eagles just kept soaring on a chilly Tuesday night at Pete Taylor Park by absolutely mollywhopping Alabama, 14-4. The Black and Gold 10-run ruled the Crimson Tide in the bottom of the eighth inning. With the seventh consecutive win, Southern Miss improved to 7-1 on the year, while Alabama fell to 7-2.
Grand Slam Party Breaks Game Open
Alabama took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, taking advantage of a lead-off single by former Golden Eagle Bryce Fowler and a Southern Miss fielding error that allowed top MLB prospect Justin LeBron to reach first base. However, that lead was short-lived.
In the bottom of the second inning, senior outfielder Ben Hidgon blasted a grand slam 400 feet to centerfield to give Southern Miss a 5-2 lead. It was Higdon's first home run of the season, which means it was also his first time receiving his "Hats Off For Hig!" moment from the 16oz Lounge in right field at The Pete.
Then, in the bottom of the fourth inning, senior second baseman Kyle Morrison hit a grand slam so hard to right field that his knee hit the turf as he completed his swing. It was Morrison's second home run of the year, and it was the Golden Eagles' second grand slam of the game, breaking the game open with a 12-4 lead over the Crimson Tide.
Future Is Bright For Golden Eagle Bullpen
With the game out of hand early, that gave third-year head coach Christian Ostrander a chance to show off the Golden Eagles' pitching depth, especially when it comes to some promising freshmen arms.
Dylan Causey's first start didn't go as he probably planned, thanks to an early infielding error that gave Alabama a 2-0 lead, but it says a lot that the freshman RHP out of South Jones earned this opportunity just two weeks into the season.
Freshman LHP Bruce Littleton (1-0), who earned the win on the night, was extremely impressive in the second inning. The Verstavia Hills, Ala. product only needed 12 pitches, including his wicked slider, to strikeout all three Crimson Tide batters he faced. Look for Littleton to have more of these opportunities as the season progresses.
Kevin Landry Farr, RHP out of Proctor, Ark., and Teague Broadhead, RHP out of Fairhope, Ala., also impressed in just one inning of action each. The freshmen combined for three strikeouts on 27 pitches while holding Alabama hitless in that span.
Lawson Odom Walk-Off!!!
After entering the bottom of the eighth inning with a 13-4 lead, Southern Miss just needed to scratch one more run across to keep from having to play a ninth inning.
After sophomores Ty Long and Jace Norton were both walked by Alabama with one out, junior catcher Lawson Odom, who came in for Tucker Stockman, reached first on a fielder's choice. Long scored due to an error by Alabama's Tate Robertson, ending the game with a 10-run rule.
It's a Southern Miss tradition that whoever ends up with the winning run off a walk-off has to have their jersey taken off in the postgame celebration, and Odom got to experince that for the first time on Tuesday night.
Next up, the Golden Eagles will travel to Ruston, La., to take on a tough ballclub in Louisiana Tech. We'll see just how far Southern Miss can push this win streak.