No. 12 Southern Miss Baseball vs. Troy: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups and More
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Following a disappointing Sun Belt opening series loss to Arkansas State last weekend, No. 12 Southern Miss got this week off to a good start by shutting out Nicholls in Biloxi on Tuesday night. Now, the Golden Eagles welcome Troy to Pete Taylor Park this weekend, looking for their first Sun Belt series win.
Hattiesburg Weather Forecast
According to current weather forecasts, it should be perfect baseball weather in the Hub City this weekend.
Friday night's forecast calls for clear skies with temperatures in the mid-70s when the first game of the series begins at 6 p.m. Saturday afternoon's forecast calls for sunny, clear skies with temperatures in the low 80s when the second game of the series begins at 2 p.m. And finally, for Sunday's game, which will begin at 1 p.m., the current forecast is calling for a repeat of Saturday, with sunny, clear skies and temps in the low 80s again.
Pitching Matchups
The only pitching matchup we truly know about going into this weekend is for Friday night's game, as Southern Miss sophomore LHP Grayden Harris takes the bump against Troy senior LHP Benjamin Stubbs.
Up until now, Harris had been the Golden Eagles' Saturday starter. However, earlier this week, Southern Miss head coach Christian Ostrander announced that senior RHP Colby Allen, who had started every Friday so far this season, has officially been moved back to the bullpen to resume a role he's dominated in over the last several years.
We know that sophomore RHP McCarty English will be the Sunday starter for the Golden Eagles, as he has been all season, but the new Saturday starter has yet to be officially announced by the team. There are several high-quality arms Coach Oz could go with on Saturday, but our guess is that it will be junior RHP Thomas Crabtree, given how well he's performed in his last two midweek starts.
How to Watch
If you can't attend any of the games at The Pete this weekend, you can watch all of them on ESPN+. Friday's game will begin at 6 p.m., Saturday's game will begin at 2 p.m., and Sunday's game will begin at 1 p.m., so be sure to tune in if you can.
Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more baseball coverage throughout this weekend. We'll be at The Pete to bring you recaps of each game.