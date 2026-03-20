Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI

No. 12 Southern Miss Baseball vs. Troy: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups and More

The Golden Eagles look to rebound from last weekend's Sun Belt opening series loss as they host Troy at Pete Taylor Park this weekend.

Dalton Trigg

Southern Miss Athletics

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Following a disappointing Sun Belt opening series loss to Arkansas State last weekend, No. 12 Southern Miss got this week off to a good start by shutting out Nicholls in Biloxi on Tuesday night. Now, the Golden Eagles welcome Troy to Pete Taylor Park this weekend, looking for their first Sun Belt series win.

Hattiesburg Weather Forecast

USM
Clark Webster

According to current weather forecasts, it should be perfect baseball weather in the Hub City this weekend.

Friday night's forecast calls for clear skies with temperatures in the mid-70s when the first game of the series begins at 6 p.m. Saturday afternoon's forecast calls for sunny, clear skies with temperatures in the low 80s when the second game of the series begins at 2 p.m. And finally, for Sunday's game, which will begin at 1 p.m., the current forecast is calling for a repeat of Saturday, with sunny, clear skies and temps in the low 80s again.

Pitching Matchups

USM Grayden Harris
Southern Miss sophomore LHP Grayden Harris had a career-best 13 strikeouts in a Saturday win against North Alabama. / @SouthernMissBSB

The only pitching matchup we truly know about going into this weekend is for Friday night's game, as Southern Miss sophomore LHP Grayden Harris takes the bump against Troy senior LHP Benjamin Stubbs.

Up until now, Harris had been the Golden Eagles' Saturday starter. However, earlier this week, Southern Miss head coach Christian Ostrander announced that senior RHP Colby Allen, who had started every Friday so far this season, has officially been moved back to the bullpen to resume a role he's dominated in over the last several years.

We know that sophomore RHP McCarty English will be the Sunday starter for the Golden Eagles, as he has been all season, but the new Saturday starter has yet to be officially announced by the team. There are several high-quality arms Coach Oz could go with on Saturday, but our guess is that it will be junior RHP Thomas Crabtree, given how well he's performed in his last two midweek starts.

How to Watch

USM
Southern Miss Athletics

If you can't attend any of the games at The Pete this weekend, you can watch all of them on ESPN+. Friday's game will begin at 6 p.m., Saturday's game will begin at 2 p.m., and Sunday's game will begin at 1 p.m., so be sure to tune in if you can.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more baseball coverage throughout this weekend. We'll be at The Pete to bring you recaps of each game.

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Dalton Trigg
DALTON TRIGG

Dalton Trigg is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI and the lead host of the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast. Trigg graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Business and Economic Development with a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship in 2016. Trigg entered the sports journalism industry in 2017, covering the Dallas Mavericks for 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, where he continued to cover the Mavs until 2024. He also owns and hosts the Mavs Step Back Podcast, which has been going strong since 2019. You can find Trigg on all social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter): @dalton_trigg.