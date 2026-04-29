No. 12 Southern Miss Falls After Massive Tulane Comeback Effort

In an exciting game that went back and forth all night on Tuesday, No. 12 Southern Miss fell to Tulane, 7-6, on the road, despite having a 5-0 lead in the third inning. It took a walk-off hit from senior second baseman Kyle Morrison to win last week's game against Tulane at Pete Taylor Park, but Green Wave outfielder Tanner Chun flipped the script on Tuesday, hitting an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning that ended up being the game-deciding run.

The Golden Eagles won their weekend road series against South Alabama but lost the final game in heartbreaking fashion, preventing them from sweeping the Jaguars, and Tuesday's loss at Tulane felt awfully similar to that one. The Golden Eagles had the late lead in both games, but gave up the go-ahead runs in the eighth innings.

Head coach Christian Ostrander said on Monday that despite how well his team has played overall this season, there was still quite a bit of "meat on the bone" in these final 10 games. The Golden Eagles, unfortunately, left some on it on Tuesday night.

Home Runs Provide Most of the Offense

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Of the Golden Eagles' six runs on Tuesday, three of them came via solo home runs from Joey Urban, Kyle Morrison and Matthew Russo, and another one came off a Tulane throwing error. Overall, Southern Miss was 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base.

Aside from the home runs, another bright spot for the Golden Eagles' offense was the play of sophomore Ty Long, who was filling in for an injured Drey Barrett at third base. Long went 2-for-4 at the plate with two singles and one RBI on the night. The Golden Eagles are still waiting for someone to step up and claim that designated hitter spot in the lineup, and Long could be the one to do it if he continues to play like he did on Tuesday.

Eags' Pitching Not As Sharp On This Night

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Overall, the Golden Eagles' pitching staff has had an outstanding season, but they just couldn't keep the Green Wave off the board in big spots on Tuesday.

With McCarty English getting the start, and Bruce Littleton, JW Armistead, Kros Sivley, Teague Broadhead and Colby Allen all getting action, the group registered seven strikeouts while giving up nine hits, seven earned runs, three walks and two HBP.

Next Up: Three More Series

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The Golden Eagles are officially finished with midweek games for 2026, and now, only three more series remain before the Sun Belt conference tournament begins.

Southern Miss will host ULM (24-21) at Pete Taylor Park this weekend, followed by James Madison (18-25) on the road the next weekend, and then, finally, Georgia Southern (13-31) at The Pete for the final series of the regular season. Anything can happen in college baseball, but there's not a game remaining on the Golden Eagles' schedule that they can't win. They just have to avoid self-inflicted mistakes to make it happen.

We'll see how these final weeks unfold with postseason positioning on the line. Hopefully, a Hattiesburg Regional is still in the mix despite these last two losses. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more baseball coverage as we head into this weekend's series between the Golden Eagles and the Warhawks.