'No Doubt Decision': 2028 Commit Kingston Adams Excited for Southern Miss Opportunity

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Since Southern Miss head baseball coach Christian Ostrander was hired to take over the helm following Coach Scott Berry's retirement, he has established an impressive Louisiana recruiting pipeline. Players like junior RHP Camden Sunstrom, junior LHP Grayden Harris, sophomore RHP Sam Mitchell, and many more.

In August, Loyola College Prep 2028 catcher/utilityman Kingston Adams announced his commitment to the Golden Eagles. Adams, 5-11 and 190 pounds, became the first player of the Class of 2028 to announce their commitment to the Golden Eagles. Early this week, St. Amant High School 2028 outfielder/infielder Cooper Templet joined the growing Southern Miss 2028 commits list.

@kingstonadams1

This week, Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI sat down with Adams to discuss his recruitment story. "Southern Miss was a no-doubt decision I made because of the personable coaching staff and the culture of the program," Adams said.

During his sophomore season, Adams held a .333 batting average in 105 plate appearances with 21 runs batted in. Additionally, he had 12 stolen bases in 27 games played.

Ever since Adams experienced his first game at Pete Taylor Park, he knew that Southern Miss was a program he wanted to represent: "The first time I ever attended a Southern Miss baseball game, I knew I wanted to be playing on Hill Denson Field in front of thousands of Golden Eagles fans.

@kingstonadams1

"Loyola has taught me time management skills by balancing school and baseball. At Loyola, we talk about the mental game a lot, and that has played a key role in my success as a player and student. Loyola has created a firm foundation for me to build on once I step foot on campus as a student-athlete [at Southern Miss]," Adams said.

When asked why he chose baseball, Adams said it's all about his mindset for the game: "My natural competitive drive and love for the game. A big motivation for me is knowing that I can’t play baseball forever and that it will end one day, so I need to become the best I can and work as hard as possible every day to become the best for not just myself, but those who look up to me."

Southern Miss catcher Tucker Stockman (36) hits the ball during an NCAA Baseball Regional game between Southern Miss and Virginia at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, May 30, 2026. Virginia defeated Southern Miss 15-11 in 10 innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Since Coach Ostrander took over the program in '24, he's platooned catchers Tucker Stockman and Lawson Odom. With both being seniors in 2027, Ostrander will need to find young talent to reinforce that position on his roster in the coming years, and Adams appears to be one of those guys.

While Adams is still a junior at Loyola College Prep, the Golden Eagles have added a commit that they see as a valuable asset for the program's future. It's still unclear what his role will be for the Golden Eagles when his time in Hattiesburg begins, but it'll be interesting to follow Adams' development throughout the remainder of his high school career.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more baseball coverage throughout the offseason.