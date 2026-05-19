Podcast: Southern Miss Baseball Peaking at Perfect Time Ahead of Sun Belt Tournament

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Although anything can happen on any given day in college baseball, it’s always good to be playing your best heading into the postseason. That’s exactly what’s happening for No. 8 Southern Miss, as the Golden Eagles are coming off a regular-season conference championship and riding a nine-game win streak ahead of their Sun Belt Conference tournament opener on Wednesday.

On today’s episode of Nasty Bunch & Beyond, we recap what ended up being a perfect Senior Weekend. Southern Miss swept Georgia Southern with excellent all-around pitching and hot bats, highlighted by senior first baseman Matthew Russo’s walk-off, run-rule, three-run homer to end his final regular-season game at Pete Taylor Park.

The Golden Eagles secured their 10th consecutive 40-win season on Saturday at Pete Taylor Park. It's the longest active streak of 40-win seasons in all of college baseball. | Dalton Trigg

This episode also sheds light on several Golden Eagles who won Sun Belt end-of-season awards, and discusses some potential snubs as well.

The Golden Eagles, who finished the regular season with a 40-14 (22-8) record, a 23-10 Q1/Q2 record, the No. 13 RPI, and the No. 8 non-conference strength of schedule, have a very high chance of hosting a regional. However, there’s still work to do in the SBC tournament if they want to be considered for one of the coveted top-8 national seeds, which would guarantee a Hattiesburg Super Regional if they can get past the regional round.

Josh House

We also briefly preview the SBC tournament on today’s episode, which Southern Miss is favored to win. The Golden Eagles will play the worst seed remaining from Tuesday’s single-elimination round between the 7-seed Louisiana, 8-seed Old Dominion, 9-seed Georgia State and 10-seed Marshall.

You can watch or listen to today’s episode on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or any other major podcast platforms. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more, as the Golden Eagles prepare to open Sun Belt tournament play on Wednesday in Montgomery.