Podcast: Southern Miss Baseball Peaking at Perfect Time Ahead of Sun Belt Tournament
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Although anything can happen on any given day in college baseball, it’s always good to be playing your best heading into the postseason. That’s exactly what’s happening for No. 8 Southern Miss, as the Golden Eagles are coming off a regular-season conference championship and riding a nine-game win streak ahead of their Sun Belt Conference tournament opener on Wednesday.
On today’s episode of Nasty Bunch & Beyond, we recap what ended up being a perfect Senior Weekend. Southern Miss swept Georgia Southern with excellent all-around pitching and hot bats, highlighted by senior first baseman Matthew Russo’s walk-off, run-rule, three-run homer to end his final regular-season game at Pete Taylor Park.
This episode also sheds light on several Golden Eagles who won Sun Belt end-of-season awards, and discusses some potential snubs as well.
The Golden Eagles, who finished the regular season with a 40-14 (22-8) record, a 23-10 Q1/Q2 record, the No. 13 RPI, and the No. 8 non-conference strength of schedule, have a very high chance of hosting a regional. However, there’s still work to do in the SBC tournament if they want to be considered for one of the coveted top-8 national seeds, which would guarantee a Hattiesburg Super Regional if they can get past the regional round.
We also briefly preview the SBC tournament on today’s episode, which Southern Miss is favored to win. The Golden Eagles will play the worst seed remaining from Tuesday’s single-elimination round between the 7-seed Louisiana, 8-seed Old Dominion, 9-seed Georgia State and 10-seed Marshall.
You can watch or listen to today’s episode on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or any other major podcast platforms. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more, as the Golden Eagles prepare to open Sun Belt tournament play on Wednesday in Montgomery.
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Dalton Trigg is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI and the lead host of the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast. Trigg graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Business and Economic Development with a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship in 2016. Trigg entered the sports journalism industry in 2017, covering the Dallas Mavericks for 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, where he continued to cover the Mavs until 2024. He also owns and hosts the Mavs Step Back Podcast, which has been going strong since 2019. You can find Trigg on all social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter): @dalton_trigg.Follow dalton_trigg