Saturday Shutout: No. 12 Southern Miss Dominates Louisiana Tech, Secures Series Win
Through 10 games to start this NCAA baseball season, it would be hard to argue against No. 12 Southern Miss being the hottest team in the nation. Following a dominating series-opening win against Louisiana Tech on Friday, the Golden Eagles didn't let up one bit on Saturday, as they run-ruled the Bulldogs, 11-0, in seven innings.
With the win, which was the program's ninth in a row, Southern Miss improved to 9-1 on the year, while Louisiana Tech fell to 8-3. The Golden Eagles continue to solidify their status as a contender early in the season.
Harris Dominates on the Mound
One of the areas the Golden Eagles needed to fine-tune after these first few weeks was starting pitching. That's not to say that USM's starting pitchers had been bad, by any means, but there was just another level that could be reached.
Sophomore LHP Grayden Harris found that next level on Saturday, as he pitched six shutout innings with five strikeouts and only three hits given up. Harris looked to be in full control from start to finish, and that's exactly what the Golden Eagles' bullpen needed with two midweek games coming up next week. Harris himself would probably tell you that he'd like to have his pitch count down a little bit, given that it got up to 93 total pitches through six innings, but overall, the rising-star lefty was great.
After Harris kept the Bulldogs scoreless through six innings, Southern Miss head coach Christian Ostrander let redshirt sophomore RHP Drake Meeks finish things out in the seventh inning. Meeks had a 1-2-3 final frame with one strikeout and 14 total pitches.
Eags Showcase Elite Plate Discipline
After a scoreless first three innings for both teams, the Golden Eagles broke the game open in the fourth inning, which is starting to become a little bit of a trend for this ballclub. Thanks to several walks by Louisiana Tech, a Tucker Stockman sac-fly, and a Matthew Russo single with the bases loaded, Southern Miss took a 6-0 lead and never looked back. The Golden Eagles showed elite plate discipline by being patient enough to take walks, as well as getting several hits in two-strike counts.
In the top of the fifth inning, Stockman launched a two-run homer to the far corner of right field to give Southern Miss an 8-0 lead. Then, a double by Drey Barrett, a sac-fly by Kyle Morrison, and a single from Stockman pushed the Golden Eagles' lead to 11-0 in the top of the sixth inning. Stockman finished the night 2-2 at the plate with a team-best four RBI.
Going for the Sweep
The Golden Eagles will now try to break out the brooms for a clean sweep in Ruston on Sunday before shifting their focus to a different group of Bulldogs in No. 4 Mississippi State. Southern Miss will host Mississippi State at Pete Taylor Park on Tuesday night in what will likely be a Top-10 matchup once the new NCAA baseball rankings come out on Monday. Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI will be at The Pete, bringing you coverage of that one, so stay tuned.
It has already been a success for Southern Miss to secure its first road series win of the year by going up 2-0 on Louisiana Tech, but given how hungry and focused this team has looked game-in and game-out, we think it's safe to say that Coach Oz's ballclub isn't satisfied. The next game is the most important game for the Black and Gold, and that mentality should serve the Golden Eagles well when it's postseason time.