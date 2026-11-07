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Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI

Shot of the Game: Vote for the Best Photo From Southern Miss vs. James Madison

Take a look at some of the best moments captured during Southern Miss’ Thursday night matchup against James Madison on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026.
Josh House|
Photos of The Game - Southern Miss vs. James Madison
Photos of The Game - Southern Miss vs. James Madison | Josh House

Southern Miss football was in the national spotlight Thursday night as the Golden Eagles hosted James Madison at Renasant Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. After putting up an extremely competitive first half, the Golden Eagles ultimately fell to the Dukes, 54-23.

From the plays and players on the field to the energy in the stands, The Rock was truly rocking in the first half of the game. Unfortunately, it was a tale of two halves.

As one of the photographers capturing content for Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI, it’s always fun to look back at some of the key moments from the matchup. Below are some of the best action shots I was able to capture from Thursday night.

Pregame Focus

Grant Page, Southern Miss Football, Golden Eagles,
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Southern Miss senior wide receiver Grant Page (13) carries the football during pregame warmups ahead of the Golden Eagles’ matchup against James Madison.

Through The Smoke

Kaden Saunders, Golden Eagles, Southern Miss Football
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Southern Miss junior wide receiver Kaden Saunders (7) runs onto the field surrounded by smoke during the Golden Eagles’ pregame entrance ahead of their matchup against James Madison.

Opening Kickoff

Michael Scott, James Madison Football, Southern Miss Football
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James Madison sophomore wide receiver Michael Scott (17) returns the opening kickoff as Southern Miss defenders pursue.

Showing Up & Showing Out

Southern Miss Student Section, Southern Miss Football
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The Southern Miss student section showed up and showed out Thursday night, bringing the energy and school spirit as the Golden Eagles hosted James Madison at Renasant Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Nov. 5, 2026.

Battling For The Catch

MJ Johnson, Southern Miss Football
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Southern Miss redshirt junior wide receiver MJ Johnson (3) battles a James Madison defender while attempting to secure a pass. The play resulted in a penalty against the Dukes.

Making Something Happen

John White, Southern Miss Football
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Southern Miss redshirt sophomore quarterback John White (14) scrambles for extra yardage. White earned his first start of the season on Thursday night against JMU.

Celebrating Six

John White, Southern Miss Football
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Southern Miss quarterback John White (12) celebrates with teammates following a quarterback keeper for a touchdown.

On The Move

James Madison, JC Evans
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James Madison quarterback JC Evans (1) scrambles for yardage against the Golden Eagles' defense.

Chasing Down The Qaurterback

Mathis Haygood, Southern Miss Football, JC Evans, James Madison
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Southern Miss redshirt junior linebacker Mathis Haygood (13) wraps up James Madison quarterback JC Evans (1).

Securing The Catch

Kaden Saunders, Southern Miss, DJ Kelly, James Madison
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Southern Miss junior wide receiver Kaden Saunders (7) hauls in a pass over James Madison sophomore cornerback DJ Kelly (6).

Making His Presence Felt

Southern Miss Football, Landon Sylvie
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Southern Miss junior defensive back Landon Sylvie (25) celebrates a defensive play.

Bracing For Impact

Steven Robinson, Southern Miss Football, Terrence Jones, James Madison
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Southern Miss redshirt junior running back Steven Robinson (14) braces for contact as James Madison safety Terrence Jones (25) closes in.

Contact Before The Catch

Jeremiah Beck Jr, Southern Miss Football, Turner Schmidt, James Madison
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Southern Miss senior tight end Jeremiah Beck Jr. (88) reaches for a pass while being held by James Madison junior edge rusher Turner Schmidt (98), resulting in a pass interference penalty.

Robinson Powers Into The End Zone

Southern Miss Football, Steven Robinson
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Southern Miss redshirt junior running back Steven Robinson (14) fights through a crowd of James Madison defenders to score a touchdown.

Open Space For Six

Jackson McCarter, James Madison
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James Madison running back Jackson McCarter (21) breaks into open space on his way to a touchdown, leaving Southern Miss defenders.

More Than Just A Game

Southern Miss Football
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Southern Miss football players stand together on the field, facing the Pride of Mississippi Marching Band in the stands following the game.

Vote For Photo Of The Game

Now it’s your turn. Out of the photos we posted from the Southern Miss vs. James Madison game, which is your favorite? We want to hear from you. Vote for your favorite in the replies section of our post on Facebook, Instagram, or X.

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Josh House
JOSH HOUSE

Josh House serves as the Youth Minister at Heritage Church in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He has spent nearly two decades in full-time ministry, helping youth discover and deepen their relationship with Jesus while sharing His love with others. In his spare time, he also covers high school sports, community events, and Southern Miss athletics through photography and writing. He is a proud Mississippi native, a passionate supporter of the Pine Belt community, and a devoted Southern Miss Golden Eagles fan. He and his wife, Brittany, have two daughters. Follow him on Facebook, Instagram, and X at @joshhouse1987.