Southern Miss Names Redshirt-Sophomore QB John White as Starter vs. James Madison

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss is making a change under center on a short week, and the guy getting the nod is one plenty of Golden Eagles fans have been waiting to see.

Redshirt-sophomore quarterback John White will be the new starter as Southern Miss hosts James Madison on Thursday night at The Rock, taking over for redshirt senior Landry Lyddy.

Southern Miss QB John White (12) during fall camp. | Josh House

The move comes even with the Golden Eagles riding a two-game winning streak. Although Lyddy self-admittedly didn’t have his best stuff in either of those wins, a dominant run game carried the load and kept Southern Miss rolling.

Against a JMU team that won the Sun Belt and reached the College Football Playoff a year ago, though, head coach Blake Anderson seemingly believes a dual-threat quarterback is the way to go. And when it comes to mobility, nobody in the Southern Miss quarterback room can match White.

Anderson Has Believed in White All Along

Southern Miss QB John White during fall camp. | Josh House

This move isn’t one where Anderson is just grasping at straws. It has been calculated. Anderson made it clear early in the season, after Ethan Hampton won the starting job with Lyddy as QB2 and White third on the depth chart, that he sees a big future for the former Madison-Ridgeland Academy star.

“I see no doubt that guy can be a two-year starter for us here in the future,” Anderson said. “I think he’s doing a phenomenal job, so I don’t want anybody to dismiss him at all.”

It appears White is getting a head start on that, and what a big first opportunity he has in front of him.

A Mississippi Kid With a Storybook Resume

The back of a Southern Miss quarterback John White's helmet at fall camp practice in Hattiesburg on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026 | Josh House

Southern Miss fans should already know the name. White put together one of the most prolific high school careers the state has ever seen at MRA, helping the Patriots complete a three-peat as MAIS Class 6A champions as a sophomore in 2021.

By the time his high school playing days came to an end in 2023, White had thrown for 15,259 yards, surpassing St. Stanislaus product Myles Brennan’s state record. He then enrolled early at Southern Miss, choosing to stay home and play for the program that recruited him from the very beginning.

Southern Miss QB John White will get his first starting opportunity of the season against James Madison at The Rock on Thursday night. | Josh House

After appearing in just one game in 2025, White went to work over the offseason, and he’s now finally getting the chance to show what he can do on a big stage.

Nobody should expect perfection from a young quarterback in his first start against one of the Sun Belt’s best. But if White can use his legs to extend plays and keep that ground game humming, Southern Miss has a real shot to make some noise and push its win streak to three games.

Blackout The Rock

Southern Miss HC Blake Anderson on the sideline during a Golden Eagles home game against Arkansas State. | Josh House

Kickoff between Southern Miss and James Madison is set for 7 p.m. CT at Renasant Stadium, with fans encouraged to wear all black for the Thursday night blackout. It's shaping up to potentially be a fun night in Hattiesburg.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more coverage of Southern Miss football following the game.