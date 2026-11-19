HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Monday night, Southern Miss saw a scoring takeover by Hayleigh Breland. Wednesday night was a more balanced scoring effort, though, as six different Lady Eagles scored in double figures. Southern Miss jumped on McNeese early and cruised to a win at Reed Green Coliseum, 83-64.

The victory lifts Southern Miss to 5-1 overall and keeps it unbeaten at home, two days after the Lady Eagles beat Jacksonville State 70-54 on the same floor. McNeese falls to 3-4.

Wins like this one can get lost in November, especially with a much bigger game waiting on Sunday. But this was a complete night of offense from Missy Bilderback's group: 31-of-59 from the field, 7-of-17 from deep and 14-of-17 at the free-throw line, with several players pitching in.

Lady Eagles Land the First Punch

Southern Miss guard Chrysta Narcisse prepares to shoot a jumper. | Josh House

One game after spotting Jacksonville State an early lead, Southern Miss wasted no time getting off to a great start on Wednesday, building a 22-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The lead sat at 44-31 at halftime, and the third quarter is where the Lady Eagles put it away. Southern Miss poured in 27 points in the period to take a 71-51 lead into the fourth, and the rest was a matter of running out the clock.

Clayton Picks Her Spots, Does a Little of Everything

Josh House

Breland led the way again with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting and a team-high six assists in 35 minutes. But arguably the most efficient player on the floor was Mariah Clayton.

The Old Dominion transfer scored 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, went a perfect 3-of-3 at the line and grabbed nine rebounds, seven of them on the defensive end. She added three steals and a block in 28 minutes, finishing one rebound shy of a double-double.

Clayton had five points and five rebounds against Jacksonville State on Monday, so Wednesday was a big step forward. When she's finishing around the rim like this and cleaning up the defensive glass, Southern Miss becomes a lot harder to guard.

Gay and Thames Bring the Punch Off the Bench

Southern Miss freshman guard/forward Jada Gay rises up for a shot. | Josh House

Jada Gay didn't start on Wednesday, but the freshman from Starkville made the most of her 17 minutes off the bench. Last season's Class 7A Miss Basketball didn't miss a shot from anywhere, going 3-of-3 from the field and 6-of-6 at the free-throw line for 12 points. She also pulled down four rebounds and blocked two shots.

It's early in her college career, but nights like this one offer a great look at why Bilderback was so excited to land the in-state standout.

Meloney Thames matched Gay with 12 points of her own, connecting on 3-of-5 from 3-point range in 24 minutes. Between the two of them, the Lady Eagles got 24 of their 25 bench points.

Hart (11 points on 5-of-9 shooting) and Marshall (11 points and eight rebounds) rounded out the six players in double figures.

Undefeated Mississippi State Comes Calling

Southern Miss women's head basketball coach Missy Bilderback. | Josh House

Southern Miss stays home to host undefeated Mississippi State on Sunday, Nov. 22, at Reed Green Coliseum. A win over an SEC opponent on their home floor would be the signature moment of Bilderback's tenure so far, and the Lady Eagles will put a perfect 5-0 home record on the line.

If you haven't been able to make it out to Reed Green to see the Lady Eagles play yet this season, this is a good one to be at.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more Lady Eagles coverage throughout the 2026-27 season.