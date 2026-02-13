Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI

Southern Miss Baseball Roundtable: Predictions for Opening Series vs. UCSB

With Opening Day finally here, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI staff gives their predictions for the UCSB Series.

Dalton Trigg, Charlie Lanehart, Drew Johnson

Southern Miss' Colby Allen (6) pitches during a NCAA Baseball Tournament Knoxville Regional game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Southern Miss' Colby Allen (6) pitches during a NCAA Baseball Tournament Knoxville Regional game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

College baseball is finally back in Hattiesburg on Friday, as Southern Miss takes on UC Santa Barbara in what should be one of the most competitive season-opening series in the nation.

Before all the action gets underway, our Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI staff came together to give predictions for this weekend’s series.

Dalton Trigg: Man, what a time to be alive, right? Golden Eagle baseball is here, and the weather couldn’t be anymore perfect for Opening Day. Pete Taylor Park is one of the most special venues in the nation with such rich tradition, and I simply can’t wait to get nestled into my lawn chair in the 16oz Lounge among friends and family.

As for my series prediction, I’m thinking this might be a low-scoring weekend after talking with my guy Jason Baker on Thursday. There is elite pitching on both sides, and although the starters have gotten most of the spotlight leading into this weekend, it wouldn’t shock me if this series comes down to which team’s relievers perform better when the dust settles. It’s a massive weekend for the “Throw It In The Dirt” guy.

Then again, I keep looking at the potential Southern Miss batting lineup and think to myself, “there’s no way any pitcher can hold all these guys down, right?” After setting a program record for home runs last season, it looks like there will be plenty of firepower on this year’s team too.

So, we’ll see how it goes, but I’m expecting a 2-1 Opening Weekend series win for the Black and Gold.

Drew Johnson: Overall, Southern Miss has the better team, with a batting line-up and pitching core primed to make a run to Omaha this season. However, UC Santa Barbra has one of the best pro prospects in college baseball in RHP Jackson Flora, and I expect him to shine in his season debut today.

On the flip-side, USM’s starter Colby Allen is a solid MLB prospect in his own right, and I also expect him to make serious impact on the mound. Because of that, I predict today’s game to be a pitching showcase and low-scoring affair, which means it could be anybody’s game. However, I also expect USM to dominate the other two matchups due to their batting and depth.

Southern wins the opening series against UC Santa Barbra 2-1.

Charlie Lanehart: We’ve made it, but it doesn’t feel like it. The weather is weirdly perfect outside, the Golden Eagles are playing meaningful baseball on opening weekend, and opposing teams are pumping in stadium noise to mimic the Pete.

Finally, though, Southern Miss is starting off with the national recognition it deserves. In a series that’ll be highly viewed around the country, expect all eyes to be on the Friday matchup between UC Santa Barbara’s RHP Jackson Flora, projected first round pick in the upcoming MLB draft, and Southern Miss’s RHP Colby Allen. I can confidently say that this series will come down to whoever has the stronger bullpen.

Between The Roost, 16oz Lounge, or whatever other crazy magic that’s going on, The Pete is going to be absolutely rocking in a series that has been talked about for a long time now. Series Prediction: 2-1 USM.

Dalton Trigg
DALTON TRIGG

Dalton Trigg is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI and the lead host of the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast. Trigg graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Business and Economic Development with a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship in 2016. Trigg entered the sports journalism industry in 2017, covering the Dallas Mavericks for 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, where he continued to cover the Mavs until 2024. He also owns and hosts the Mavs Step Back Podcast, which has been going strong since 2019. You can find Trigg on all social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter): @dalton_trigg.

Charlie Lanehart
CHARLIE LANEHART

Sport Management Undergraduate at the University of Southern Mississippi

Drew Johnson
DREW JOHNSON

Drew Johnson is a historian, journalist, and basketball coach with a multidisciplinary background spanning public history, public health, and sports media. He grew up in the Hattiesburg, Mississippi area from 2001 to 2007 and attended Presbyterian Christian High School before graduating from Heritage Academy in Columbus, Mississippi, in 2012. Johnson earned his Bachelor of Social Science from William Carey University in 2016, followed by a Master of Public Health from Mississippi University for Women in 2020. In 2026, he completed a Master of Public History at Liberty University and is currently working toward a doctorate in history. Johnson has extensive coaching experience at both the high school and collegiate levels. From 2016 to 2018, he served as Assistant Coach for the Varsity Boys Basketball team at Victory Christian Academy, where he was part of a state championship–winning staff in 2018. He later coached women’s basketball at Mississippi University for Women from 2019 to 2024. In addition to coaching and academic work, Johnson is active in sports media. He has been a co-host of the Mavs Step Back podcast since 2023 and covered the Mavs for Athlon Sports in 2024. Since 2025, he has also co-hosted the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast, continuing his engagement with basketball analysis, commentary, and sports culture.