Southern Miss Baseball Roundtable: Predictions for Opening Series vs. UCSB
College baseball is finally back in Hattiesburg on Friday, as Southern Miss takes on UC Santa Barbara in what should be one of the most competitive season-opening series in the nation.
Before all the action gets underway, our Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI staff came together to give predictions for this weekend’s series.
Dalton Trigg: Man, what a time to be alive, right? Golden Eagle baseball is here, and the weather couldn’t be anymore perfect for Opening Day. Pete Taylor Park is one of the most special venues in the nation with such rich tradition, and I simply can’t wait to get nestled into my lawn chair in the 16oz Lounge among friends and family.
As for my series prediction, I’m thinking this might be a low-scoring weekend after talking with my guy Jason Baker on Thursday. There is elite pitching on both sides, and although the starters have gotten most of the spotlight leading into this weekend, it wouldn’t shock me if this series comes down to which team’s relievers perform better when the dust settles. It’s a massive weekend for the “Throw It In The Dirt” guy.
Then again, I keep looking at the potential Southern Miss batting lineup and think to myself, “there’s no way any pitcher can hold all these guys down, right?” After setting a program record for home runs last season, it looks like there will be plenty of firepower on this year’s team too.
So, we’ll see how it goes, but I’m expecting a 2-1 Opening Weekend series win for the Black and Gold.
Drew Johnson: Overall, Southern Miss has the better team, with a batting line-up and pitching core primed to make a run to Omaha this season. However, UC Santa Barbra has one of the best pro prospects in college baseball in RHP Jackson Flora, and I expect him to shine in his season debut today.
On the flip-side, USM’s starter Colby Allen is a solid MLB prospect in his own right, and I also expect him to make serious impact on the mound. Because of that, I predict today’s game to be a pitching showcase and low-scoring affair, which means it could be anybody’s game. However, I also expect USM to dominate the other two matchups due to their batting and depth.
Southern wins the opening series against UC Santa Barbra 2-1.
Charlie Lanehart: We’ve made it, but it doesn’t feel like it. The weather is weirdly perfect outside, the Golden Eagles are playing meaningful baseball on opening weekend, and opposing teams are pumping in stadium noise to mimic the Pete.
Finally, though, Southern Miss is starting off with the national recognition it deserves. In a series that’ll be highly viewed around the country, expect all eyes to be on the Friday matchup between UC Santa Barbara’s RHP Jackson Flora, projected first round pick in the upcoming MLB draft, and Southern Miss’s RHP Colby Allen. I can confidently say that this series will come down to whoever has the stronger bullpen.
Between The Roost, 16oz Lounge, or whatever other crazy magic that’s going on, The Pete is going to be absolutely rocking in a series that has been talked about for a long time now. Series Prediction: 2-1 USM.