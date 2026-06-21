Southern Miss Basketball Player Profile: Mike Montano 'Wowing' with Passing, Versatility

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Southern Miss men's basketball team has experienced a lot of roster changes this summer, but excitement for the 2026-27 season is building as head coach Jay Ladner and his staff get to know more about their new players during offseason practices.

As we continue our USM Basketball Player Profile summer series on Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI, today we're taking a closer look at redshirt-junior Mike Montano, who is a versatile forward with potential to become an instant fan-favorite in Hattiesburg next season.

Montano By The Numbers

Frostburg State Athletics

Montano played in only seven games during his junior year at Frostburg State (Frostburg, MD) before suffering a season-ending injury. Before that injury, though, the Alexandria, VA native was on an absolute tear. During those seven games, he averaged 29.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while scoring at least 20 points in each game. He shot 56.5 percent from the floor overall, 31.6 percent from deep, and 70.0 percent from the free-throw line.

Montano's two most impressive performances during his shortened junior year came in back-to-back games last November, as he dropped 37 points (11-15 FG) and 11 rebounds against Seton Hill University (Greensburg, PA) at home, then 41 points (18-32 FG, 2-6 3P), 18 rebounds, six assists, one block, and three steals on the road against Clarion University three nights later.

Another area that stood out in his junior year was his ability to get to the charity stripe. During those seven games, Montano got to the free-throw line 70 times, so 10 times per game. During that 37-point performance against Seton Hill, Montano got to the line 22 times and hit 15 freebies.

Elite Passing, Versatility Stands Out in Summer Practices

Gannon University Athletics

Ever since arriving in Hattiesburg, Montano has "wowed" the Golden Eagles' coaching staff with his "exceptional passing and fundamentals" showcased in summer practices. If the season started today, Montano would likely be the team's starting power forward, but he's also versatile enough that he could potentially play as a big point guard in certain lineups.

For nearly a decade before I started covering Southern Miss Athletics, I covered the Dallas Mavericks, and the way Montano passes the ball and weaves through defenders with his 6-8 frame reminds me an awful lot of former Mavs superstar Luka Doncic. Now, Montano doesn't have Doncic's step-back 3-point potency, nor does that comparison mean that he will turn into a superstar-caliber player the way Doncic did, but aesthetically, the way they play the game is very similar in most other respects, including the euro-step.

Although this will be Montano's first time playing Division I basketball, he certainly appears to have the physical skills and other intangibles to excel at this level. Health permitting, having a big, versatile forward with guard-like abilities and a soft touch around the basket should pay dividends for the Golden Eagles in 2026-27.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more basketball player profiles as the summer rolls on.