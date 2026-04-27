Southern Miss Exclusive: John White Sees His Hard Offseason Work Pay Off in Spring

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – With the departure of senior quarterback Braylon Braxton, first-year Southern Miss head football coach Blake Anderson and his staff addressed the void in the offseason by adding graduate transfer quarterback Ethan Hampton and freshman quarterback Hugh Price.

Playing in only one game in 2025, it was evident that redshirt sophomore quarterback John White had a lot of work to do in the offseason to put himself in the starting quarterback competition. He did just that.

In an exclusive interview with Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI, White talks about his development throughout the offseason, memories from his storybook career at Madison-Ridgeland Academy, the new coaching staff, and more.

Development in the Offseason

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White is on an extremely small list of players who remain from former head coach Will Hall's roster a few years ago.

“When we started in January, we had a brand new team and coaching staff," White said. "My goal was to fully commit myself to what Coach Anderson and the rest of his staff were building here."

He went further in-depth about what it took for him to take the next step in his collegiate career.

"I was at the facility pretty much all day, every day, throughout the entire spring," White said. "During that time, I watched film and practices to really fine-tune the smallest details of my game. As a quarterback, it can go from footwork to reads to knowing the scheme inside and out. That's really what I’ve been focused on, understanding the smallest details of the offense, what play to check to, who the playmakers are inside and out, and understanding the protections."

White has put himself in the conversation for the starting job, and he attributes his success to his offseason plan.

"I put myself in a really good spot going into spring practice," White said. "Once practice began, all that hard work really showed. It made such a huge difference and was really cool to see throughout the spring."

Plans After Football?

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There's one reality about sports: they don't last forever. When asked about it, White talked about his plan for once he's done playing football.

“Most college football players dream to play as long as they can, myself included," White said. "My parents and our coaching staff take the school aspect of student-athlete extremely seriously because of the reality of it not being a lifelong career. ... Everybody's going to class, along with getting great grades."

That is a true testament to Coach Anderson's plan to develop each athlete not only as a player, but additionally as a man.

"Right now, I'm majoring in construction management, and I really enjoy it," White said. "The classes and professors that I make personal connections with throughout the year have not only helped me learn a lot of the material but also helped teach me how to balance academics and football."

Childhood Memories

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Whenever you break the Mississippi high school all-time passing yard record like White did in 2023, it's obvious that your high school career was nothing short of incredible. White says that was the "most fun" he's ever had playing football.

“Looking back to my senior season in high school, the group of guys and coaches that I was with helped me have the most fun I've ever had playing football," White said. "Looking back in high school, you're with all your childhood friends that you've played with for a long time. My senior year, we had a really good year. We played really good teams and made the playoffs. Unfortunately, we lost in the playoffs, but it didn't define us."



“During my junior season, we were playing for back-to-back state championships with me as the starting quarterback. It would have been four in a row for MRA," White said. "We made the state championship, which was a really good game that came down to the last drive. We just didn't get it done. It was such a heartbreaking moment for me. There wasn't a worse feeling than letting the older guys down. I wish I could have that game back."

Hangin' Around Town

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Growing up about an hour and a half away, White didn't know everything there was to do in Hattiesburg. Going into his third year, that has changed.

"This past week, I played pickleball for the first time," White said. "With spring ball and school winding down, I have a lot more free time to myself to try new things around the area."

White also mentioned how the quarterback room played together, creating more team chemistry in the process. Additionally, he's picked up another hobby throughout the offseason.

"I've been getting into golf as well recently," White said. "Along with that, I love going out to eat. There are a lot of good places to eat in Hattiesburg. After I eat with friends, I love to go fish to take my mind off of football and school."

Establishing Culture in Spring Ball

Southern Miss Golden Eagles' quarterback John White (12) runs the ball during the spring game at the M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Apr. 6, 2024. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK



After Showcase Saturday, White feels great about the direction of this team. He talked in-depth about what they got out of the game.

“Looking back, our guys have a great understanding of what we're trying to establish with the culture and the new staff coming in," White said. "It's hard with so many new faces to get everyone to buy in with such a short amount of time. Coach Shadeed and his strength staff did a phenomenal job leading up to spring ball.

"Coach Kyle Cefalo and everyone else did a great job of getting our guys to buy into what we are trying to do here. Through the scrimmages and practices, our offense showed consistency. We had really good days that helped us have a great day at Showcase Saturday."

Coach Anderson Gains Trust of His Players

Southern Miss head coach Blake Anderson talks with members of the press after a spring game at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



After reforming the Golden Eagles' offense in 2025 as the offensive coordinator, Coach Anderson was hired to take over the program as the next head coach. White says Anderson's impact on the program has already been felt in a big way in a short period of time.

“He brings a different type of energy that not a lot of head coaches can do. Most head coaches are strict and militant, but Coach Anderson brings a different vibe to the players," White said.

"You'll see him walking around the building all day talking to different guys. With so many new players, getting everybody's trust was a big deal. He's done just that. Everybody in our program is bought into the culture that he's trying to build. He comes to work every single day with a smile on his face and tries to make every person on the team better."

Throughout the offseason, White has defined himself by the plan that Anderson and his staff have provided. It'll be intriguing to see who wins the starting quarterback job as the season looms closer and closer, but White is very much in the mix.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more updates on the football team as the offseason progresses.