Southern Miss Football Recruiting: Talented 2027 Texas QB Commits to Golden Eagles

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – First-year Southern Miss head coach Blake Anderson recently made his way into Texas and landed a commitment from left-handed Boerne-Champion High School quarterback Julian Navarrete, giving the Golden Eagles a talented signal caller for their 2027 recruiting class.

Julian Navarrete | The Boerne Star by Chis Taylor

Located roughly 570 miles from Hattiesburg, Boerne-Champion is home to the left-handed quarterback prospect who has quietly put together an impressive varsity resume in his young high school career. Navarrete will enter his senior season this fall after leading the Chargers to a 9-4 record in 2025, a significant improvement from the team's 5-6 finish the year before.

The 6-0, 180-pound, 3-star prospect has been the starter for Boerne-Champion since his sophomore season and has developed into one of the more productive quarterbacks in his area. Through two varsity seasons, Navarrete has completed 288-of-453 passes for 4,912 yards and 57 touchdowns while throwing just nine interceptions. He also has the ability to run the ball if needed, as he racked up 280 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground during that span as well.

Julian Navarrete | Julian Navarrete Instagram

As a junior, Navarrete threw for 2,242 yards and 31 touchdowns while completing nearly 67 percent of his passes. His ability to push the ball downfield while taking care of the football helped fuel Boerne-Champion's turnaround season and postseason appearance.

Now entering his final high school season, Navarrete will look to build on that success and help the Chargers make another playoff run before heading to Hattiesburg to join Southern Miss in 2027.

Julian Navarrete | Julian Navarrete Instagram

For Golden Eagle fans, Navarrete represents a quarterback with intriguing Texas high school production, experience under center, and still plenty of upside going forward. The next chapter of his football journey begins this fall in Texas, and Southern Miss will be watching closely as one of its future quarterbacks continues his development.