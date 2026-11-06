Why Now? Blake Anderson Details Decision to Hand Southern Miss' Keys to John White

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Two straight wins weren't enough to keep Southern Miss from making a change under center. And after watching John White's first start of the season on Thursday night, Blake Anderson isn't looking back.

Although the Golden Eagles fell 54-23 to the reigning Sun Belt champion James Madison at Renasant Stadium, Anderson left no doubt about where things stand at quarterback moving forward.

"Yes, he is the starter going forward," Anderson said following the game.

The redshirt-sophomore Mississippi native completed 22 of 35 passes for 266 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions against one of the best defenses in the Sun Belt. He also scored on a three-yard run. It wasn't a perfect debut, and it didn't come in a win, but it was more than enough to convince Anderson he made the right call.

Here's why Anderson made the move now, and what it means for Southern Miss down the stretch.

Anderson Explains Timing of QB Change

Southern Miss QB John White vs. JMU. | Josh House

The timing of this move raised some eyebrows because Southern Miss was coming off back-to-back wins over Louisiana and UL Monroe with Landry Lyddy at quarterback, snapping a five-game losing streak. Entering Thursday, Lyddy had completed 116 of 200 passes for 1,326 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

According to Anderson, though, the results on the scoreboard were masking what he was seeing on the field.

"It's been kind of coming for a while," Anderson said. "I felt like [Landry] Lyddy played absolutely phenomenal against Tulane. He did everything we needed him to do. Going into Troy, he played a really, really good game with the exception of two turnovers ... But somewhere along the way, I don't know exactly when and how it happened, and he'll tell you the same thing, I don't know if he just took a big shot, but he clearly wasn't comfortable the last couple of weeks. It really showed up against Arkansas State, and it kind of carried into last week."

Southern Miss HC Blake Anderson vs. JMU. | Josh House

Although the Golden Eagles didn't throw any interceptions during their two-game winning streak, Anderson said the ball was still being put into harm's way far too often.

"We were running the ball really effectively, but in the throw game and some of the decision-making, it just wasn't where it needed to be," Anderson said. "... We put the ball in harm's way way too much the last couple of weeks. ... So it was a hard decision, but I think the right decision, and I thought the way John played tonight is what I expected him to be able to do, and that's where we're headed moving forward."

Lyddy Handles It With Class

Southern Miss Landry Lyddy (18) dropping back for a pass at The Rock on Saturday, October 17, 2026, over Arkansas State. | Josh House

Quarterback changes are never easy, and in some cases, they can fracture a locker room. According to Anderson, this one didn't, and he credited Lyddy for that.

"When I sat and talked with Landry, you've got to give him a tremendous amount of credit," Anderson said. "He said, 'Coach, I'm going to do whatever's best for our football team. I want everybody behind John White. I know I'm not playing at my best. I can't put my finger on it. I still want to play, but I trust you and whatever your decision is.' ... So I thought everybody handled it really, really well."

With the Golden Eagles needing to win their final three games to become bowl eligible, keeping the locker room together will be key to giving them the best chance of making it happen.

White's "Miraculous Development Over the Last Year"

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Southern Miss QB John White throws a pass vs. JMU. | Josh House

It has been a long road for White to get to this point in his collegiate career. This is his third year at Southern Miss, although one of those years was a redshirt year. His biggest leap in player development came over the last 12 months, according to Anderson.

"We've been watching John grow since I got here. I watched him make, honestly, a miraculous development over the last year, and he's continued to develop since day one of the season," Anderson said. "He was in the mix [to start from day one] ... but just watching the way he's prepared since the beginning of the season and how he's continued to grow, he's got a natural leadership gift."

Anderson never questioned White's football IQ, but when he first saw White in practice last year, he said arm strength was the biggest issue. White took that honest, constructive criticism and did something with it.

"We had a tough conversation last year coming out of spring, I believe," White said following Thursday's loss. "We sat down in his office and talked about what I needed to do to get better, and one of the main things was just arm strength. So I got with the strength and conditioning guys, I got with the trainers to work on mobility, and I trained with my guys outside of here when we were away. That's what I worked on, and it showed up this spring and summer and in fall camp, and I think it's great now."

Mobility and Anticipation Add a New Dimension

Southern Miss QB John White shows his mobility vs. JMU. | Josh House

What ultimately tipped the scales in Anderson's decision to make a change at quarterback was White's ability to make plays with his feet, something Southern Miss simply didn't have before.

"Neither one of the other guys is really going to move the chains with his feet all that much," Anderson said. "I mean, Landry moved it a little, but not in a way that I think defenses felt like they needed to account for him. John is the best runner of the group, and you saw that tonight. He can extend, and he can take off and go. So it does add a dimension that we were missing."

White's official rushing line (minus-19 yards on nine carries) doesn't tell the whole story, since sacks count against a quarterback's rushing total in college football. The threat he poses on the ground is still real, and White explained why it matters for the entire offense.

"It puts a lot of extra strain on the defense because you get an extra hat in the run game," White said. "The end has to choose between the running back and the quarterback. ... And whenever a quarterback is stepping up and taking off, the linebackers quit dropping so deep, so you can get balls in over their heads."

Patience Pays Off; Big Challenge Ahead

Southern Miss QB John White and his teammates celebrate a second-quarter touchdown against JMU. | Josh House

In an era when quarterbacks who aren't starting often head straight for the transfer portal, White chose to stay at Southern Miss.

"That's one thing that I was big on whenever I committed here, that I was going to stick it out and see it through, no matter what happened," White said. "This is year three for me ... I knew the time was coming at some point if I stuck to the process, kept working hard and kept doing extra stuff, and it finally did. So to be out there tonight as a starting quarterback for Southern Miss, it felt great."

With two years of eligibility remaining after this season, White now has three full games to show he's the long-term answer. In Anderson's eyes, those reps will be invaluable.

"He's got two years left, man," Anderson said. "So this is a great opportunity for us to really see. And I told you guys all along, he's going to be a starting quarterback in the future. I just didn't know when. ... Every rep he gets from here to the end of the season, we could not simulate or get those reps in spring ball. We could not do it. This is where we really find out who he really is, and he showed us a great glimpse of that tonight."

The stakes are high right away, as Anderson has deemed these last three games "playoff football" for Southern Miss, which must win all three to reach a bowl game. The next challenge will be a tough one against Louisiana Tech in Ruston next Saturday, but White is ready to get back to work.

"I want to show the fans that there's no quit in us, no matter what," White said. "We still have three games left. We're still planning to go to a bowl. So there's no quit in us. We're not going to turn on each other. We're going to stick together."

Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech will kick off at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 14 in Ruston, La. The game will air on ESPN+. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more football coverage going into game week.