Southern Miss' Mathis Haygood Sees Defensive Improvement After Extra Film Work

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - Sometimes the work that makes the difference on game day happens not just in practice, but in the film room. For Southern Miss linebacker Mathis Haygood, that meant spending extra time in the film room with defensive coordinator Joe Bolden ahead of the Golden Eagles' matchup against Arkansas State, and the preparation paid off, at least from an individual defensive standpoint.

Haygood finished Saturday's 23-13 loss with a career-high 13 tackles and a team-leading 2.5 tackles for loss. It was his most productive game of the season, coming at a time when Southern Miss desperately needed a lift on defense.

Late-Night Film Sessions

Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State from Hattiesburg, MS on Saturday, October 17, 2026 | Josh House

Bolden shared a story Monday about the work Haygood put in before kickoff, highlighting the extra effort behind the scenes: "My son played a baseball game over at Oak Grove Athletic Association the other night. Haygood texted me. I said, 'I'm on my way back into the office,'" Bolden recalled.

"Me and my son and Haygood sat in there. We reviewed the film, went through the game plan. My son was laid up on the table watching the film, too, which is great."

Turning Preparation Into Pre-Game Confidence

Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State from Hattiesburg, MS on Saturday, October 17, 2026 | LB Mathis Haygood (13) | Josh House

After Southern Miss struggled defensively against Troy, Bolden challenged his players to improve their preparation, attention to detail, and physical approach. Haygood responded immediately. Bolden recalled hearing Haygood and fellow linebacker Wesley Edison talking before Saturday's game about how confident they felt heading into the matchup. "Mathis made it to pre-game. ... Him and Wesley were talking to each other just like, 'Man, I just feel really confident this week,'" Bolden said.

For Bolden, that pre-game feeling was a direct cause-and-effect. "The reason you're confident is because you put the effort and the intent in. The attention to detail, and I think that showed up for him." Bolden said. Haygood's 13 tackles included seven solo stops, while his 2.5 tackles for loss led all Southern Miss defenders against Arkansas State.

Linebacker Corps Locks Down the Run

Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State from Hattiesburg, MS on Saturday, October 17, 2026 | Josh House

Wesley Edison wasn't far behind either, delivering an outstanding performance of his own by finishing with a season-high 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack. Together, the two linebackers provided a one-two punch in the middle of the defense, combining for 24 total tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss on the afternoon.

Their relentless second-level play anchored Southern Miss's best overall defensive game in several statistical categories this season. The Golden Eagles disrupted Arkansas State's offense behind the line of scrimmage all afternoon, finishing with 10 tackles for loss and four team sacks while stifling the Red Wolves' ground game to just 2.6 yards per rushing attempt. It represented a night-and-day improvement following the defensive breakdowns against Troy.

Building Momentum Moving Forward

Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State from Hattiesburg, MS on Saturday, October 17, 2026 | Arkansas State AG McGhee (6) S & Southern Miss Mathis Haygood (13) LB | Josh House

Bolden credited Haygood's growth but said the linebacker still has another gear to reach. "I'm proud of his progress," Bolden said. "He'll tell you there are a couple of plays that he still wants back."

The performance gives Southern Miss something real to build on moving forward.

"Overall, he's made some significant progress, and he's continued to do so," Bolden added. "And I think the stat book or whatever showed up there, and I don't think they had him for a sack, but I'm pretty sure he had a sack. So, he played really well."

Joe Bolden, Southern Miss | Josh House

While official statistics did not credit Haygood with a sack, his impact was evident throughout the afternoon. For a defense trying to find consistency under a first-year coordinator, the performance against the Red Wolves gave the Golden Eagles some encouragement following a disastrous outing the weekend before.

For Haygood, it proved what additional preparation can produce when it carries over to game day. With Haygood being one of the team's respected leaders, perhaps the rest of his guys will follow suit and build on the example he set.