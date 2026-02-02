Southern Miss Offers 2027 Local Standout QB
Presbyterian Christian star quarterback Smith Stringer picked up an offer from Southern Miss last week, as the Golden Eagles attempt to sway one of the state’s most productive signal-callers into staying home.
Standing at 6-6, Stringer already brings elite height to the quarterback position, and with another full year of high school football ahead of him, there is still room to add size and strength to his 180-pound frame. That combination of length and developmental upside immediately jumps off the page when projecting his future at the next level.
Beyond the measurables, Stringer has shown a well-rounded skill set, as he has displayed the ability to consistently complete short, routine throws that keep an offense on schedule, while also possessing the arm strength to stretch the field vertically when receivers break free downfield. That balance between efficiency and explosiveness was a defining trait of his junior campaign and will remain a factor to watch as he progresses through his upcoming senior season.
Last season, the Hattiesburg native threw for 2,783 passing yards and 37 touchdowns while completing 61 percent of his passes. He also added two rushing touchdowns, showcasing his ability to run and evade defenders when plays break down. His production translated into hardware as well, with Stringer earning First Team All-State honors in MHSAA 3A, Pine Belt Sports Player of the Year, and Region 8 3A Overall MVP. He finished second statewide in both passing yards and passing touchdowns, which further cements his status as one of Mississippi’s top quarterbacks.
Athletically, Stringer is much more than just an arm. He has solid speed and quickness and does an excellent job of keeping plays alive after the pocket collapses. When scrambling, he remains composed, showing the awareness to evade pressure while keeping his eyes downfield to locate open teammates rather than forcing the issue.
How Would Stringer Fit In At Southern Miss?
Given the volatility of today’s college football recruiting landscape, it’s difficult to project what the Golden Eagles’ quarterback room will look like by the time Stringer is ready to make a commitment. Still, he projects as the type of prospect who can bolster the depth chart of most programs. In addition to Southern Miss' recent offer, Stringer also has offers from Murray State and Nicholls. He's on the radars of Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Clemson and South Alabama as well.
While there will always be areas to refine as he continues to develop, Stringer brings strong intangibles, proven production, and intriguing upside. If that trajectory continues, he has a legitimate chance to become a very solid quarterback at the next level. Southern Miss head coach Blake Anderson has a track record of getting the absolute most out of his quarterbacks. So, based on the other offers he currently has, we wouldn't be shocked if the Golden Eagles are his preferred destination for now.