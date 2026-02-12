Southern Miss Offers Promising In-State Defensive Tackle
Although Southern Miss improved dramatically on the defensive side of the ball overall from 2024 to 2025, the defensive line seemed to struggle at times. Golden Eagles head coach Blake Anderson is looking to change that, whether it be through the transfer portal or through traditional recruiting.
Recently, Southern Miss extended an offer to Amare Rogers, a 2027 defensive lineman out of Biloxi High School. The rising prospect has started attracting attention thanks to his combination of size, athleticism, and steady development that projects well at the next level.
Standing 6-3 and weighing 260 pounds, Rogers already possesses the physical build coaches look for in an interior defensive lineman. He has the frame to be an effective gap-stopper in the trenches, but his game extends far beyond simply taking up space. What makes Rogers particularly intriguing is how well he moves for someone his size.
Athletically, Rogers shows impressive burst and agility. He has clocked a 4.9-second 40-yard dash, a solid mark for a defensive lineman, and his lateral quickness is equally notable. His 4.6 shuttle time reflects his ability to stop on a dime and pursue plays across the line of scrimmage. He also demonstrates strong explosiveness for his size, posting a 29-inch vertical jump and an 8-foot-4 broad jump.
Rogers' physical development has translated onto the field, where he consistently shows the ability to disrupt plays and overpower blockers with a combination of quickness and leverage. Altogether, these metrics paint the picture of a well-rounded athlete who utilizes a unique combination of power, speed, and quickness to gain a competitive edge against opposing offensive linemen.
Rogers has also shown encouraging progress in the weight room. He currently boasts a 275-pound bench press max and a 450-pound squat, numbers that, while not elite yet, continue to trend upward. That improvement has not gone unnoticed by his coaches either, as he recently earned “Lifter of the Week” honors from Biloxi High School’s football program. Continued commitment to strength development will be a key factor in his long-term trajectory.
Production-wise, Rogers put together a solid season for Biloxi High School during his junior year. He recorded 33 total tackles, including eight for loss, along with four quarterback hurries, three quarterback hits, and one sack. Those numbers reflect his growing impact as a disruptive presence on the defensive front.
As for his potential fit at Southern Miss, should he choose to commit, Rogers would immediately provide valuable depth to a defensive line unit that struggled with consistency and depth last season. While the Golden Eagles’ secondary often generated big plays, a lack of front-line depth proved costly at times.
Even so, Rogers’ upside suggests he could eventually offer far more than just depth chart support. Size and athleticism are traits that cannot be taught, and Rogers already possesses both with significant room for growth. If his current development trajectory continues, he could be poised for a major leap heading into his senior season.