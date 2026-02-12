Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI

Southern Miss Offers Promising In-State Defensive Tackle

Southern Miss recently offered Amare Rogers, a standout defensive lineman from Biloxi High School.

Drew Johnson

USM recently sent an offer to in-state defensive lineman Amare Rogers.
USM recently sent an offer to in-state defensive lineman Amare Rogers. / @BiloxiFB on X

Although Southern Miss improved dramatically on the defensive side of the ball overall from 2024 to 2025, the defensive line seemed to struggle at times. Golden Eagles head coach Blake Anderson is looking to change that, whether it be through the transfer portal or through traditional recruiting.

Recently, Southern Miss extended an offer to Amare Rogers, a 2027 defensive lineman out of Biloxi High School. The rising prospect has started attracting attention thanks to his combination of size, athleticism, and steady development that projects well at the next level.

USM
Troy Trojans quarterback Goose Crowder (9) looks to pass during a college football game between Southern Miss and Troy at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Troy defeated Southern Miss 28-18. / Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Standing 6-3 and weighing 260 pounds, Rogers already possesses the physical build coaches look for in an interior defensive lineman. He has the frame to be an effective gap-stopper in the trenches, but his game extends far beyond simply taking up space. What makes Rogers particularly intriguing is how well he moves for someone his size.

Athletically, Rogers shows impressive burst and agility. He has clocked a 4.9-second 40-yard dash, a solid mark for a defensive lineman, and his lateral quickness is equally notable. His 4.6 shuttle time reflects his ability to stop on a dime and pursue plays across the line of scrimmage. He also demonstrates strong explosiveness for his size, posting a 29-inch vertical jump and an 8-foot-4 broad jump.

USM
Troy Trojans quarterback Goose Crowder (9) is stopped by multiple Southern Miss Golden Eagles defenders during a college football game between Southern Miss and Troy at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. / Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rogers' physical development has translated onto the field, where he consistently shows the ability to disrupt plays and overpower blockers with a combination of quickness and leverage. Altogether, these metrics paint the picture of a well-rounded athlete who utilizes a unique combination of power, speed, and quickness to gain a competitive edge against opposing offensive linemen.

Rogers has also shown encouraging progress in the weight room. He currently boasts a 275-pound bench press max and a 450-pound squat, numbers that, while not elite yet, continue to trend upward. That improvement has not gone unnoticed by his coaches either, as he recently earned “Lifter of the Week” honors from Biloxi High School’s football program. Continued commitment to strength development will be a key factor in his long-term trajectory.

Production-wise, Rogers put together a solid season for Biloxi High School during his junior year. He recorded 33 total tackles, including eight for loss, along with four quarterback hurries, three quarterback hits, and one sack. Those numbers reflect his growing impact as a disruptive presence on the defensive front.

USM
Southern Miss Golden Eagles walk off the field after being defeated by the Texas State Bobcats at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg,Miss, on Nov. 15, 2025. / Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for his potential fit at Southern Miss, should he choose to commit, Rogers would immediately provide valuable depth to a defensive line unit that struggled with consistency and depth last season. While the Golden Eagles’ secondary often generated big plays, a lack of front-line depth proved costly at times.

Even so, Rogers’ upside suggests he could eventually offer far more than just depth chart support. Size and athleticism are traits that cannot be taught, and Rogers already possesses both with significant room for growth. If his current development trajectory continues, he could be poised for a major leap heading into his senior season.

feed

Published |Modified
Drew Johnson
DREW JOHNSON

Drew Johnson is a historian, journalist, and basketball coach with a multidisciplinary background spanning public history, public health, and sports media. He grew up in the Hattiesburg, Mississippi area from 2001 to 2007 and attended Presbyterian Christian High School before graduating from Heritage Academy in Columbus, Mississippi, in 2012. Johnson earned his Bachelor of Social Science from William Carey University in 2016, followed by a Master of Public Health from Mississippi University for Women in 2020. In 2026, he completed a Master of Public History at Liberty University and is currently working toward a doctorate in history. Johnson has extensive coaching experience at both the high school and collegiate levels. From 2016 to 2018, he served as Assistant Coach for the Varsity Boys Basketball team at Victory Christian Academy, where he was part of a state championship–winning staff in 2018. He later coached women’s basketball at Mississippi University for Women from 2019 to 2024. In addition to coaching and academic work, Johnson is active in sports media. He has been a co-host of the Mavs Step Back podcast since 2023 and covered the Mavs for Athlon Sports in 2024. Since 2025, he has also co-hosted the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast, continuing his engagement with basketball analysis, commentary, and sports culture.