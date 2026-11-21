Southern Miss Opens Pensacola Invitational vs. Nicholls: Here's Everything to Know
Southern Miss (3-3) opens the 2026 Pensacola Invitational against Nicholls State (2-3) Saturday afternoon at the Pensacola Bay Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT, and the game can be watched on YouTube.
The Golden Eagles are coming off an improbable 103-100 double-overtime victory over Grambling, in which six Southern Miss players scored in double figures. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt led the way with 21 points and eight assists, while Anthony Igiede added 17 points and Isaac Taveras finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.
A Look at Southern Miss
Gaines-Wyatt has been Southern Miss' leading scorer through the first six games, averaging 17.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest. The guard has also been one of the team's most reliable free-throw shooters, connecting on 84.2 percent of his attempts.
Igiede has provided another scoring option, averaging 11.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.3 percent from the floor. He has also recorded a team-high six blocked shots.
Isaac Taveras has been one of the more productive players around the basket, averaging 11.2 points and a team-leading 6.2 rebounds. He is shooting 49.1 percent from the field and has collected 14 steals, the most on the team.
Cameron Wallace has contributed off the bench, averaging 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the field. Brandon Weston has added 7.4 points and three rebounds per game through five appearances.
Southern Miss has already played two overtime games this season, rallying from a 15-point deficit to defeat Jackson State before Thursday's comeback against Grambling. With another game scheduled Sunday, the Golden Eagles will need more than just their starters to get through the weekend.
A Look at Nicholls State
Nicholls enters Saturday's matchup following a 76-41 loss at Ole Miss on Tuesday. The Colonels have picked up victories over North American University and Louisiana Tech but have struggled offensively against stronger competition, averaging 69.6 points per game.
Doyel Cockrill III leads Nicholls with 12.6 points per contest and has connected on 41.4 percent of his three-point attempts. The guard is also shooting 88.2 percent from the free-throw line.
AJ Dent has been another key contributor, averaging 12.2 points and a team-leading 6.2 rebounds. Sheridan Sharp runs the Colonels' offense, averaging 5.2 assists per game, while Christian Winborne and Hunter Carter have also seen playing time.
Nicholls will be looking for its first victory over Southern Miss in program history. The Golden Eagles hold a 4-0 advantage in the all-time series, with the most recent meeting coming on December 8, 1998, when Southern Miss defeated the Colonels 67-44 in Hattiesburg.
Saturday will mark the first meeting between the two programs in nearly 28 years.
Southern Miss' History at the Pensacola Bay Center
Southern Miss enters Saturday's matchup with an 8-4 all-time record at the Pensacola Bay Center, a building where the Golden Eagles first played more than 35 years ago.
The Golden Eagles made their first appearance at the building on December 28-29, 1990, competing in the Blue Angel Classic. Southern Miss defeated Bucknell and Auburn on consecutive nights to capture the tournament championship.
It would be more than 32 years before the Golden Eagles returned to the building, when they made their first Sun Belt Conference Tournament appearance in March 2023. Southern Miss lost to South Alabama in its tournament opener before suffering another first-round exit against Texas State in 2024.
The Golden Eagles finally picked up their first Sun Belt Tournament victory in Pensacola in 2024, defeating Coastal Carolina before falling to Georgia Southern in the second round.
Southern Miss enjoyed its best stretch in Pensacola last season, going 5-1 at the Bay Center. The Golden Eagles won the inaugural Pensacola Invitational in November with victories over North Florida and UT Martin, then returned in March and won three Sun Belt Tournament games over James Madison, Texas State and Appalachian State before falling to Troy in the semifinals.
Now entering its second year, the Pensacola Invitational gives Southern Miss another opportunity to play on the same court that will host the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in March 2027.
Head coach Jay Ladner has previously discussed the benefits of playing in Pensacola before the conference tournament.
“I think it gave us an advantage last year that we were able to play two games at the Pensacola Bay Center before going there in March for the Sun Belt Tournament,” Ladner said when Southern Miss announced its return to the Pensacola Invitational in September.
This weekend is another chance for the Golden Eagles to get comfortable in Pensacola before conference tournament play while trying to put together consecutive victories for the first time this season.
Southern Miss will face Valparaiso on Sunday at 5 p.m. CT before returning to Reed Green Coliseum for a rematch with Grambling State on November 29.
Born in Pascagoula, Mississippi, Matt grew up around Southern sports, but he wasn't exactly a Southern Miss fan. He attended Mississippi State University and spent much of his early adult life in Starkville before eventually moving to Hattiesburg in 2022. Having lived and worked in places like Jackson, Pensacola and New Orleans, Matt has made a habit of getting to know the local sports scene wherever he ends up. It was Southern Miss baseball that really won him over. After attending his first few games at Pete Taylor Park, Matt was blown away by the atmosphere and the following the program had built. He quickly fell in love with spending spring afternoons at The Pete. Since moving to Hattiesburg, Southern Miss athletics has become a regular part of his life. Matt has spent plenty of time working in sports, too. He's worked for two minor league baseball teams, the Mississippi Braves and Pensacola Blue Wahoos, in stadium operations, doing just about every job you can imagine around a ballpark. He's been a clubhouse attendant, bat boy, mascot, bartender, ticket seller, cook and groundskeeper. He's cleaned cleats, driven players around town, helped write media guides, painted stadium walls and pressure-washed the ballpark between homestands. There aren't many jobs in minor league baseball he hasn't done at least once. Since 2018, Matt has written for Stadium Journey, traveling around the Gulf South reviewing stadiums, arenas and ballparks. His reviews focus on what it's actually like to attend a game, from the atmosphere and stadium layout to the concessions, ticket prices and surrounding neighborhoods. He's visited everything from major events like the Super Bowl to small college gyms and high school football stadiums in rural Mississippi. A chance opportunity to work for the Superdome during Super Bowl LIX Week in New Orleans in 2025 convinced Matt to take his writing a little further. He started Magnolia Coast Sports, his own website covering sports throughout the Mississippi Gulf Coast and Pine Belt. The site gives him a place to write about local teams, sports history, forgotten stadiums and whatever else catches his attention while traveling around the region. He also launched Event Quest, a website covering festivals, concerts, museums and community events along the Gulf Coast. He takes much the same approach he uses for Stadium Journey, looking at what it's like to actually attend these events, from the food and atmosphere to parking, admission and the surrounding area. Matt has also worked as Special Events Coordinator and in venue operations in Pensacola and Hattiesburg, helping coordinate and set up concerts, festivals, weddings, sporting events and just about everything in between. There isn't an event he hasn't set up or helped out with the logistics for. At Southern Miss on Sports Illustrated, Matt plans to spend much of his time covering recruiting. He's interested in where Southern Miss finds its athletes, particularly throughout Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. That means following high school football on Friday nights, keeping up with junior college programs in the area. When he's not writing, there's no telling where Matt might end up. One weekend he might be walking through the French Quarter, the next camping somewhere in the Florida Panhandle or driving the backroads of the Mississippi Delta with no particular destination in mind. He's just as likely to be exploring an old football stadium in rural Mississippi, wandering through a history museum or tracking down a hole-in-the-wall restaurant in the middle of nowhere for a Styrofoam plate of food.Follow magnoliasports1