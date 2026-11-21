Southern Miss (3-3) opens the 2026 Pensacola Invitational against Nicholls State (2-3) Saturday afternoon at the Pensacola Bay Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT, and the game can be watched on YouTube.

The Golden Eagles are coming off an improbable 103-100 double-overtime victory over Grambling, in which six Southern Miss players scored in double figures. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt led the way with 21 points and eight assists, while Anthony Igiede added 17 points and Isaac Taveras finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

A Look at Southern Miss

Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt has been a consistent presence as Southern Miss' lead guard this season. | Josh House

Gaines-Wyatt has been Southern Miss' leading scorer through the first six games, averaging 17.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest. The guard has also been one of the team's most reliable free-throw shooters, connecting on 84.2 percent of his attempts.

Igiede has provided another scoring option, averaging 11.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.3 percent from the floor. He has also recorded a team-high six blocked shots.

Isaac Taveras has been one of the more productive players around the basket, averaging 11.2 points and a team-leading 6.2 rebounds. He is shooting 49.1 percent from the field and has collected 14 steals, the most on the team.

Southern Miss guard Isaac Taveras drives on an UT Arlington defender. | Josh House

Cameron Wallace has contributed off the bench, averaging 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the field. Brandon Weston has added 7.4 points and three rebounds per game through five appearances.

Southern Miss has already played two overtime games this season, rallying from a 15-point deficit to defeat Jackson State before Thursday's comeback against Grambling. With another game scheduled Sunday, the Golden Eagles will need more than just their starters to get through the weekend.

A Look at Nicholls State

Nicholls guard Christian Winborne (2) takes a 3 against Tulane. | Nicholls Athletics

Nicholls enters Saturday's matchup following a 76-41 loss at Ole Miss on Tuesday. The Colonels have picked up victories over North American University and Louisiana Tech but have struggled offensively against stronger competition, averaging 69.6 points per game.

Doyel Cockrill III leads Nicholls with 12.6 points per contest and has connected on 41.4 percent of his three-point attempts. The guard is also shooting 88.2 percent from the free-throw line.

AJ Dent has been another key contributor, averaging 12.2 points and a team-leading 6.2 rebounds. Sheridan Sharp runs the Colonels' offense, averaging 5.2 assists per game, while Christian Winborne and Hunter Carter have also seen playing time.

Nicholls will be looking for its first victory over Southern Miss in program history. The Golden Eagles hold a 4-0 advantage in the all-time series, with the most recent meeting coming on December 8, 1998, when Southern Miss defeated the Colonels 67-44 in Hattiesburg.

Saturday will mark the first meeting between the two programs in nearly 28 years.

Southern Miss' History at the Pensacola Bay Center

Isaac Taveras led the Golden Eagles with 32 points during the Sun Belt Tournament semifinals in a single-digit loss to Troy at the Pensacola Bay Center during the 2026-27 season. | @SouthernMissMBB

Southern Miss enters Saturday's matchup with an 8-4 all-time record at the Pensacola Bay Center, a building where the Golden Eagles first played more than 35 years ago.

The Golden Eagles made their first appearance at the building on December 28-29, 1990, competing in the Blue Angel Classic. Southern Miss defeated Bucknell and Auburn on consecutive nights to capture the tournament championship.

It would be more than 32 years before the Golden Eagles returned to the building, when they made their first Sun Belt Conference Tournament appearance in March 2023. Southern Miss lost to South Alabama in its tournament opener before suffering another first-round exit against Texas State in 2024.

The Golden Eagles finally picked up their first Sun Belt Tournament victory in Pensacola in 2024, defeating Coastal Carolina before falling to Georgia Southern in the second round.

Southern Miss enjoyed its best stretch in Pensacola last season, going 5-1 at the Bay Center. The Golden Eagles won the inaugural Pensacola Invitational in November with victories over North Florida and UT Martin, then returned in March and won three Sun Belt Tournament games over James Madison, Texas State and Appalachian State before falling to Troy in the semifinals.

Now entering its second year, the Pensacola Invitational gives Southern Miss another opportunity to play on the same court that will host the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in March 2027.

Southern Miss HC Jay Ladner on the sideline. | Josh House

Head coach Jay Ladner has previously discussed the benefits of playing in Pensacola before the conference tournament.

“I think it gave us an advantage last year that we were able to play two games at the Pensacola Bay Center before going there in March for the Sun Belt Tournament,” Ladner said when Southern Miss announced its return to the Pensacola Invitational in September.

This weekend is another chance for the Golden Eagles to get comfortable in Pensacola before conference tournament play while trying to put together consecutive victories for the first time this season.

Southern Miss will face Valparaiso on Sunday at 5 p.m. CT before returning to Reed Green Coliseum for a rematch with Grambling State on November 29.