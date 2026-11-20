After the last week and a half Southern Miss has had, maybe nothing should surprise the Golden Eagles anymore.

Down four points with less than a second left in overtime, ESPN gave Grambling a 99.9 percent chance to win. Southern Miss found a way to force a second overtime anyway, then pulled away late to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, 103-100, on Thursday night at ULM’s Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

The win moves Southern Miss to 3-3 on the season. It also caps one of the more chaotic stretches you’ll ever see a college basketball team go through in a single week.

Here’s what the last week and a half has looked like: The Golden Eagles outlasted Jackson State in overtime, flew to Texas State the next day, and then had the flight home canceled. That meant a 12.5-hour bus ride back to Hattiesburg with required stops, before turning around to face UT Arlington. Then sickness hit the locker room, and only 11 players dressed against Grambling. On top of that, the game was moved to Monroe at ULM a few days before due to ongoing floor renovations at Grambling.

And after the final horn sounded close to midnight, the team got straight on the bus for a six-hour drive to Pensacola, Fla., where back-to-back games start Saturday.

If you’ve ever wondered what a team is made of, that kind of stretch can answer it. It wasn't perfect, it wasn't pretty, it wasn't ideal, but the Golden Eagles never let go of the rope, and that says something about character.

Here are the biggest storylines from a night Southern Miss fans won’t forget anytime soon.

Clawing Back From 15 Down

Southern Miss head coach Jay Ladner on the sideline as the Golden Eagles take on UT Arlington | Josh House

For most of the night, this one looked like it was slipping away.

Grambling, which has one of the best pressure defenses in the SWAC, jumped all over Southern Miss early. The Tigers took a 44-32 lead into halftime, and their lead got as big as 15 in the second half.

But Southern Miss kept chipping away. A 15-4 run late in regulation tied the game at 75 and sent it to overtime. Down four with less than 30 seconds remaining, Elliot Tulip hit a 3-pointer and made one of two free throws in that span to send the game to the extra period.

Down Four, Under a Second Left – Now What?

Southern Miss' Chandler Watts during his preseason photoshoot. | Southern Mis Athletics

The first overtime is where things got truly wild.

Grambling hit a free throw with four seconds left to put the Tigers up 87-83. To most people keeping up with the game, that was pretty much the ballgame.

Then Grambling fouled Tulip on a 3-point attempt with less than a second remaining, sending the 6-foot-6 junior guard to the line for three shots. The Meridian native and West Alabama transfer calmly knocked down the first two to make it 87-85, then missed the third on purpose.

The plan worked, at least at first. Southern Miss grabbed the rebound and tipped it in. Officials waved it off, though, ruling that Tulip’s free throw never hit the rim. That gave Grambling the ball with 0.9 seconds left and Southern Miss still down two. Again, at that point, it felt like the ballgame was essentially over.

Boy, oh boy, was it not over.

On the ensuing inbounds play, a Grambling player hit Chandler Watts square in the face. Officials called the foul and sent the 6-foot-6 redshirt-sophomore guard to the line with a chance to tie it.

Watts came into the night shooting just 55.6 percent from the free-throw line this season, but with the game on the line in the biggest moment, he made both.

On to double overtime.

“Craziest game I’ve been a part of … There isn’t a guy who deserves it more,” Southern Miss lead assistant coach Noah Croak said of Watts. “He does everything right, on and off the floor. Works hard every day.”

Diagne, Watts Take Over the Second Overtime

Southern Miss center Fallou Diagne during a preseason photoshoot. | Southern Miss Athletics

Southern Miss had been searching for a jolt all night, and graduate center Fallou Diagne delivered two of them in the second overtime.

After Grambling hit a 3-pointer to go up 91-89, Diagne answered with a 3 of his own off a feed from Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt to retake the lead with 3:49 remaining. Watts followed with a big block on the other end. Then Tulip’s floater put the Golden Eagles back in front 94-92 after Grambling had tied it at the line.

Watts swatted yet another shot a few moments later. Gaines-Wyatt grabbed the rebound and found Diagne again for another 3-pointer, making it 97-92 with 2:26 left. That might have been the biggest shot of the night and possibly the biggest shot of Diagne's career at Southern Miss.

Cam Wallace’s driving layup with less than two minutes pushed the lead to seven, the largest of the night for the Golden Eagles. Grambling made it interesting at the end, but Southern Miss held on.

Diagne finished with eight points, three rebounds and two blocks. He went 2-of-3 from deep, and both makes came in the second overtime. For a player who has battled injuries and coaching changes for much of his college career, this was a night to remember.

50 Minutes of Gaines-Wyatt

Southern Miss men's basketball huddles up during a game against Jackson State at Reed Green Coliseum on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Josh House

Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt didn’t come off the floor once. Not for a second, in a game that lasted 50 minutes.

The 6-foot senior guard led Southern Miss with 21 points and eight assists. His shot wasn’t falling, as he went 4-of-17 from the field, but he kept attacking, as he usually does, and lived at the line, going 13-of-16 from the free-throw line.

“[Jalyke] Gaines-Wyatt was phenomenal as he has been and showed true leadership playing all 50 minutes,” Croak said.

‘The Definition of a Team Win’

The Southern Miss men's basketball team huddles up before a game. | Dalton Trigg

Croak says this win belonged to everybody.

“What a gutsy win by our Golden Eagles,” Croak said. “We knew coming into this game we would get a great effort from Grambling. They are one of the best pressure defensive teams in the SWAC and loaded with talent.

"Having dealt with some sickness amongst our team, it was a great showing from some guys at the right time. Great poise by Elliot Tulip, Chandler Watts, and Fallou Diagne. 3 guys who are going to be important to our season but also embody everything we are about.”

Croak also said senior guard Anthony Igiede had a nice message for the team in the locker room afterward.

Southern Miss guard Anthony Igiede | Josh House

“As Anthony Igiede shared in the locker room, this was the definition of a team win,” Croak said. “This team has dealt with some adversity on and off the floor, and we’ll be tested in the upcoming Pensacola MTE as the reigning champs. There is plenty of room for growth, and we are far from operating at full capacity, but we’re excited for the growth of this team game by game.”

Southern Miss wasn’t pretty on Thursday. The Golden Eagles gave up 23 offensive rebounds, lost the rebounding battle 53-39 and left 15 points at the free-throw line. But for the second time facing similar circumstances in less than two weeks, the team found a way to win anyway, shorthanded and running on fumes. That’s the kind of thing that can carry over into January and February. That's the hope for this group.

Other Notes / Stats

Southern Miss guard Brewer Carruth | Josh House

- Anthony Igiede, who has been solid all season for the Golden Eagles, added 17 points, going 8-of-12 at the free-throw line before fouling out.

- Isaac Taveras scored 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting with seven rebounds in 21 minutes before fouling out.

- Brewer Carruth scored 12 points and went 3-of-5 from 3-point range in his first start of the season.

- Tulip gave Southern Miss 12 points in just 15 minutes off the bench.

- Wallace had 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting and a team-high nine rebounds before becoming the third Golden Eagle to foul out.

Southern Miss big man Cam Wallace dominated Jackson State on Wednesday night at Reed Green Coliseum. | Josh House

- Watts finished with five points, three rebounds and three blocks.

- Southern Miss shot 48 percent from the field (31-of-64) and outscored Grambling 48-32 in the paint.

- Grambling shot just 35 percent (29-of-83). Dwayne Pierce led the Tigers with 20 points, Antonio Shannon added 16, and Brandon Hardy had 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

- The teams combined for 68 fouls and 95 free-throw attempts.

Defending the Crown on the Gulf Coast

Southern Miss won the Pensacola Invitational during the 2025-26 season and is looking to do it again this weekend. | Southern Miss Athletics

There’s no rest for the weary this time of year. Southern Miss returns to the Pensacola Invitational this weekend as the reigning champion. The Golden Eagles face Nicholls State at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday and Valparaiso at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more Southern Miss men’s basketball coverage throughout the week.