Southern Miss Slugger Wins Sun Belt Award After Hot Round Rock Classic Performance

Golden Eagles outfielder Joey Urban has been on an absolute tear lately, and the Sun Belt recognized him for that this week.

HATTIESBURG, Miss – After putting on an incredible performance during the Golden Eagles' 3-0 sweep of the Round Rock Classic over the weekend, Southern Miss outfielder Joey Urban was awarded his first-ever Sun Belt Player of the Week award on Tuesday.

During the weekend, Southern Miss won the Round Rock Classic championship after defeating Purdue, Oregon State, and Baylor in convincing fashion. Urban had batted .364 over those three games with one home run and six RBI. Earlier last week, in a Tuesday night game at Southeastern Louisiana, Urban got on base all five times he appeared at the plate, going 2-2 in the two times he didn't get walked.

Ben Higdon, Joey Urban, and Davis Gillespie talk things over in the Southern Miss outfield. / Dalton Trigg

Overall, the senior from Jupiter, Fla., finished with a .462 batting average for the week, helping him achieve his newest Sun Belt honor. In total, Urban had one home run, a triple, and seven RBI for the week.

Through seven games, the Golden Eagles are 6-1 as they prepare to take on Alabama (7-1) at Pete Taylor Park on Tuesday night. Urban has been a major part of that success, including the Golden Eagles climbing into the Top 15 in the latest NCAA Baseball Rankings. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more coverage following the Alabama game.

