HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Southern Miss men's basketball program has been gaining momentum on the recruiting trail this year, and the Golden Eagles' latest commitment might be the strongest evidence of it yet.

Jae'Qurian Lincoln, a 6-foot-6, 200-pound small forward from Humble High School in Humble, Texas, officially signed with Southern Miss on Tuesday, just days after committing to the Golden Eagles. In doing so, he became what 247Sports called the highest-ranked recruit in program history.

That's a pretty big deal for a program coming off the deepest Sun Belt Tournament run in its history while looking to continue that push in 2026-27 and beyond. Head coach Jay Ladner and his staff have been selling a vision, and a four-star wing from the Houston area just officially bought in.

This week, Lincoln spoke with Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI about his decision, what's next, and what fans can expect from him once he arrives in the Hub City.

Who Is Jae'Qurian Lincoln?

Jae'Qurian Lincoln blocks a shot. | Jae Lincoln

Lincoln holds a 90 rating from 247Sports, which ranks him as the No. 138 overall player, the No. 37 small forward and the No. 9 player in Texas in the 2027 class. Rivals lists him as the No. 43 small forward and the No. 14 player in the Lone Star State.

The Humble senior, who wears No. 24 for the Wildcats, was named to the 2025-26 UIL Class 6A Region 3 All-Region team, per the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, and OTR Exposure ranks him as the No. 5 player in the Houston area's 2027 class.

Scouts have taken notice, too. Following the TABC Boys Showcase this summer, Ballislife called him an "uber talented wing with legit perimeter skills and athleticism," while 247Sports has praised his college-ready frame, his ability to get off the floor, his ball handling and a pull-up game that's still developing.

In other words, there's a very, very good chance Southern Miss fans are going to like what they see.

Why Southern Miss?

A look inside Southern Miss basketball's Reed Green Coliseum, whose ceiling was painted black over the summer. | Dalton Trigg, Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI

When asked what stands out most about Southern Miss, Lincoln said the chance to be part of something bigger than himself was too good to pass up.

"What really stands out to me about Southern Miss is the opportunity to be part of something special," Lincoln tells Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI. "I like the direction the basketball program is heading, and I feel like it's a place where I can continue to grow, develop my game, and challenge myself every day. ... I know nothing is going to be handed to me, and that's exactly the type of environment I want to be in. I'm ready to work, learn, and do whatever it takes to help the team win."

Eastern Washington made a strong push to secure Lincoln's commitment, but he said the choice ultimately came down to which program offered the best path for his development, both on and off the court.

"First, I'm thankful for every coach and program that took the time to recruit me, especially Eastern Washington," Lincoln said. "This was a big decision for me and my family because I wanted to make sure I was choosing the right place for my future. ... At the end of the day, Southern Miss felt like the best opportunity for me to take that next step in my development. I wasn't just looking for somewhere to play basketball. I wanted a program where I could push myself, continue improving, and become the best version of myself."

'The Real Work Starts Now'

Jae'Qurian Lincoln is the highest-rated basketball recruit in Southern Miss history. | Jae Lincoln

Putting pen to paper might mark the end of the recruiting process, but Lincoln sees it as the starting line.

"My biggest goal is to keep getting better every single day," Lincoln said. "Just because I've committed doesn't mean the work stops. If anything, it means I have to work even harder. I want to finish my senior year strong at Humble High School, help my team accomplish our goals, and continue developing every part of my game."

That to-do list includes getting stronger and sharpening his ball handling, shooting, defense and overall basketball IQ before jumping to the college level.

"I know the college game is faster, stronger, and more physical, so I want to prepare myself mentally and physically for that challenge," Lincoln said. "When I arrive in Hattiesburg, I don't want to just be happy that I made it to Division I. I want to be ready to compete, earn my opportunities, and make an impact. My commitment is just the beginning. The real work starts now."

It's the kind of answer coaches love to hear from a highly touted recruit, and it lines up with the gritty, blue-collar identity Southern Miss basketball teams have hung their hats on in recent years.

A Major Feather in Croak's Recruiting Cap

Southern Miss lead assistant coach Noah Croak has been a valuable addition to head coach Jay Ladner's staff since 2025. | Southern Miss Athletics

A recruiting win of this magnitude doesn't just happen, and Southern Miss lead assistant coach Noah Croak deserves his flowers for getting this one across the finish line.

Croak, who joined Ladner's staff ahead of the 2025-26 season after previously working alongside Billy Gillispie at Tarleton State, has quickly earned a reputation as a tireless recruiter. When Ladner hired him in June 2025, he described Croak as "incredibly connected in the basketball world," and the Lincoln signing might be the best example yet of what that looks like.

Going into one of the most talent-rich recruiting areas in the country and coming away with the highest-ranked recruit in program history is a major feather in Croak's cap. It could also pay dividends for the Golden Eagles in the Houston area for years to come.

A Promise to the Southern Miss Faithful

Southern Miss signee Jae'Qurian Lincoln is ready to do special things in Hattiesburg. | Jae'Qurian Lincoln

Lincoln's message to Golden Eagles fans was short, sweet and right on brand.

"To all the Southern Miss fans, I appreciate the love already. I'm excited to be part of the family," Lincoln said. "Just know y'all are getting somebody who's going to play hard, compete, and give everything I've got every time I step on the court. I'm not coming in expecting anything to be handed to me. I'm coming to earn it. Southern Miss to the top!"

Before he ever takes the floor at Reed Green Coliseum, Lincoln has one more chapter to write at Humble. If his words are any indication, he plans on making it a good one, and Southern Miss fans will be watching from afar.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more USM recruiting news as it happens.