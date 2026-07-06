Southern Miss Basketball Player Profile: Cam Wallace Brings High Energy to Frontcourt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Basketball season is still about four months away, but given how many new faces the Southern Miss men's basketball team has added this summer, there's no time like the present to lock in and familiarize yourself with all of the guys before the season tips off.

Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI has you covered all summer, as we make our way down the roster, breaking down each player and what to expect from them during the 2026-27 season. So far, we've covered shifty lead guard Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt, versatile and talented passing forward Mike Montano, and all-around shooting guard Anthony Igiede. Today, we're taking a closer look at versatile, high-energy forward Cameron Wallace, who transferred to the Golden Eagles from Little Rock this summer.

Wallace By The Numbers + Fit with Eags

Little Rock Athletics

Wallace spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Holmes Community College in Goodman, MS, where he averaged 18.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 57 percent from the floor and 70 percent from the free-throw line.

During his junior year at Little Rock, which was his first year at the Division I level, Wallace played in 32 games, starting 22, and averaged 12.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 48.8 percent from the floor. Wallace is also a capable defender, having collected 30 steals and eight blocks during the 2025-26 season.

Competitive position battles are ongoing as the summer progresses, but as things currently stand, Wallace would likely be the Golden Eagles' starting center if the season started today. The team will look for him to take over the role that Djahi Binet flourished in last season. That said, based on our summer practice observations, Wallace appears to have a broader skillset at the position, as he's capable of handling and driving the ball from the perimeter, if needed, in addition to bringing the same relentless energy Binet did.

At 6-8 and 230, Wallace is expected to be a high-energy force in the paint due to his strength, athleticism, and ability to feast on offensive boards, creating more possessions for his team. During his junior year at Little Rock, Wallace averaged an impressive 3.7 offensive rebounds per game.

Although he doesn't shoot a lot of shots from the perimeter, Wallace tells Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI that two players he's looked up to over the years are NBA stars Paul George and Kevin Durant, which makes sense as to why he seems to be able to handle the ball on the perimeter in certain situations. Make no mistake, though: Wallace's biggest impact will be felt around the rim, and especially on the offensive glass.

Why Southern Miss?

Southern Miss Athletics

Wallace was a former Top-25 JUCO recruit from Holmes Community College, and four other Sun Belt teams were trying to lure him to their rosters for the 2026-27 season. However, Wallace, a Little Rock, Arkansas native, ultimately decided to play his senior year in Hattiesburg. So what made the difference for Wallace during his transfer portal recruiting process?

"The reason I chose [Southern Miss], it just felt like the better fit for me," Wallace tells Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI. "I admired how consistent they were from the beginning, very straightforward on my future, and Mississippi has always felt like home away from home."

Head coach Jay Ladner and his staff have prioritized bringing in gritty players who have no problems working hard within their roles, and Wallace certainly fits that mold. He'll play a part in the Golden Eagles' success next season, as the program hopes to establish itself as a Sun Belt Championship contender a year after falling short in the SBS tournament semifinals.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more USM basketball updates throughout the offseason.