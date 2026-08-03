The Greatest Southern Miss Football Season of All Time: FINAL FOUR - 2011 vs. 1988

After a long summer of historical analysis and fan voting, our Greatest Southern Miss Football Season of All Time summer bracket challenge has reached the Final Four, featuring 2011, 1981, 1988 and 1999.

As we inch closer to what may or may not end up being another great Golden Eagle football season, today's matchup between the 2011 and 1988 Golden Eagles will determine the first team of this challenge to move on to the championship. In the final matchup of the Elite Eight, Bobby Collins' 1981 Golden Eagles defeated the 1997 Liberty Bowl Champions, with 75 percent of the total vote.

Today's Matchup: #1-Seed 2011 Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs. #5-Seed 1988 Southern Miss Golden Eagles

#1 - 2011 Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Dec 24, 2011; Honolulu, HI, USA; Southern Miss Golden Eagles head coach Larry Fedora (right) and Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Chris Ault (left) shake hands after the 2011 Hawaii Bowl at Aloha Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2011 Golden Eagles have been heavily favored in this tournament from the start, taking down 2022 in Round 1, 2000 in the Sweet Sixteen, and 1990 in the Elite Eight. With 12 wins on the season (the most in Golden Eagle history), a 21-point win over an AP Top Ten Team (also the most in USM history*), and Southern Miss' second all-time leading passer**, this team has come a long way on what was expected to be a short road. The 2011 team's only shortcomings were an early loss to Marshall and a late-season overtime loss to UAB in Birmingham, keeping them from reaching the Top 15 in the AP Top 25.

After defeating No. 7 Houston in the Conference USA Championship, the Golden Eagles received an invitation to play Penn State, still reeling from Joe Paterno's resignation, in the TicketCity Bowl, and another invitation to play Nevada in the Hawaii Bowl. However, Larry Fedora left it to a vote of the team vote on which bowl they would attend. Southern Miss defeated Nevada 24-17 in the Sheraton Hawaii Bowl, and Houston would go on to play Penn State in the TicketCity Bowl, winning 30-14.

Record: 12-2 (6-2 CUSA)

Conference USA Champions over #7 Houston

Sheraton Hawaii Bowl Champions over Nevada

5 Weeks Ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll (Finished at #20)

Notable Players: Austin Davis (QB), Kevin Bolden (WR), Jamie Collins (LB)

Notable Wins: vs. SMU (27-3) & @ #7 Houston (49-28, CUSA Championship)

#5 - 1988 Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Former Southern Miss Head Coach Curley Hallman walking the sideline in 1988 | Hattiesburg American

Curley Hallman's 1988 Golden Eagles are a team I myself didn't see advancing as far as they have in this tournament. Although it was one of the greatest seasons in Southern Miss history, we didn't anticipate a Final Four appearance. The 1988 Independence Bowl Champions defeated 1982 in Round 1, 1937 in the Sweet Sixteen, and upset the 1962 UPI Small College National Champions in the Elite Eight with just 55 percent of the total vote.

Led by Brett Favre at quarterback, the 1988 team plowed through every opponent they played, except their only Top-25 opponents, No. 10 Florida State and No. 9 Auburn. Finishing the 1988 season at 9-2, the Golden Eagles earned their first postseason bid since the 1981 Tangerine Bowl, to face 10-2 UTEP in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana. Southern Miss took care of UTEP 38-18 in the Miners' last 10-win season and first and only Independence Bowl appearance.

Record: 10-2 (Independent)

Independence Bowl Champions over UTEP

Notable Players: Brett Favre (QB), Shelton Gandy (RB), Chris Seroka (K)

Notable Wins: vs. Virginia Tech (35-13) & vs. Mississippi State (38-21)

The Final Four is now set in motion. But this is up to you, the fan base: 1988 or 2011? Remember, you can vote for your favorite between these two on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI Facebook Page. Also, be sure to check out our team's latest coverage of Southern Miss athletics.

As the Final Four kicks off with a bang, I personally wish to thank everyone for their participation and thoughts on the teams and this bracket. While anyone can make a list of the greatest by their own opinion, I find it is much easier and fairer to leave it up to the fans, who have borne through these seasons, and those who have even played through them.

*: With 10,982 passing yards, Austin Davis is second in passing in the Southern Miss record books to Nick Mullens, who threw for 11,994 yards.

*: Southern Miss defeated #7 Houston 49-28 in the 2011 Conference USA Championship. This 21-point difference is USM's largest against an AP Top Ten team. The next largest point difference comes against #4 Ole Miss in 1970 with a point difference of 16 (30-14.)