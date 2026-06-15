The Greatest USM Football Season of All Time: Round 1, Matchup No. 3 - 2006 vs. 1961

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – This summer, Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI is counting on Golden Eagle fans to help determine which Southern Miss football season is the greatest of all time. To vote for what teams you think are superior in each matchup, visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI Facebook Page.

The second matchup of Round 1 saw the 1999 USM team take on the 1965 Mississippi Southerners. The 1999 team easily walked off with the win, securing 90 percent of the vote, setting up a second-round matchup between the 16-seed 2000 USM football season and the 15-seed 1999 USM football season. For today, though, we're continuing to make our way through the bracket's first-round matchups.

Today's USM Football Season Matchup: 2006 vs. 1961

#14 - 2006 Southern Miss Golden Eagles

The Eagle Walk, where two members of the 2006 squad are honored. | Andy Baeuerle

Jeff Bower had been at USM for 15 full seasons by the time the 2006 season rolled around. In that time, his Golden Eagles had many Top-25 wins, four conference championships, and built up tremendous records over their biggest rivals. The 2006 season was when the Golden Eagles looked to keep building on that success.

The Golden Eagles opened the season with a heartbreaking loss to the eventual national champion Florida Gators. USM then dropped three more games in the regular season, with two of which were in-conference. Despite these two in-conference losses, Coach Bower’s Golden Eagles made their way to the Conference USA Championship game, facing Art Briles’ Houston Cougars. The Golden Eagles fell by two touchdowns in the game, but all wasn’t lost, as USM made it to the postseason, where they defeated Ohio in the GMAC Bowl 28-7.

Record: 9-5 (6-2 CUSA)

Conference USA Runners-Up to Houston

GMAC Bowl Champions over Ohio

Notable Players: Damion Fletcher (RB), Gerald McRath (LB), Shawn Nelson (TE)

Notable Wins: vs. NC State (37-17) & vs. Houston (31-27)

#19 - 1961 Mississippi Southern Southerners

Former Southern Miss Football Head Coach Thad "Pie" Vann | College Football Hall of Fame

Coach Thad “Pie” Vann had been making UPI headlines during his last 15 years at Southern Miss. His team had already won a UPI National Championship (1958) and was featured in countless UPI Top 25 Polls. Three years after his team’s 1958 championship, the stakes were as high as ever.

In 1961, the Southerners finished 8-2, with big losses to Memphis and NC State. The team shut out three of their 10 opponents, and four more of their wins were by two touchdowns or more. The Southerners’ offense boomed in nearly every game, and featured local legends on the squad.

Record: 8-2

5 Weeks Ranked in the UPI Top 25 (Finished at #3)

Notable Players: Harold Hays (G), Jerrel “Thunderfoot” Wilson (P)

Notable Wins: vs. Arkansas State (20-0) & @ Florida State (12-0)

These two teams were filled with USM legends, and legendary wins. With the matchup set, be sure to check out the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI Facebook Page to vote on whether 2006 or 1961 was the better season for Golden Eagle football. Stay tuned for more over the next several days and weeks as our summer bracket challenge continues.