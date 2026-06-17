The Greatest USM Football Season of All Time: Round 1, Matchup No. 4 - 2015 vs. 2010

This summer, Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI is counting on Golden Eagles fans to help determine which Southern Miss football season is the greatest of all time. To vote for the team you see as superior from each article, be sure to visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI Facebook Page.

Matchup No. 3 of Round 1 saw the 2006 Golden Eagles beat the 1961 Southerners with 70 percent of the fan vote. Here's a look at today's matchup as we continue to make our way through the first round.

Andy Baeuerle / Dalton Trigg

Today's USM Football Season Matchup: 2015 vs. 2010

#13 - 2015 Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Dec 26, 2015; Dallas, TX, USA; Southern Miss Golden Eagles head coach Todd Monken reacts to a call in the game against the Washington Huskies at Cotton Bowl Stadium. Washington won 44-31. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The 2012, 2013, and 2014 Southern Miss football seasons were disappointing times for supporters of the Black and Gold. The 2011 season was one of the most successful in season history, with 12 wins and a notable win over No. 7 Houston in the Conference USA Championship. Shortly after winning that year's Hawaii Bowl, head coach Larry Fedora announced he and his staff were leaving Hattiesburg to take over the North Carolina Tar Heels. Southern Miss then hired former defensive coordinator (1988-1989) Ellis Johnson to take the helm. Following the first no-win season since 1925, Johnson and his entire staff were relieved of their duties, and Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Todd Monken was brought in hopes of leading the Golden Eagles to the top.

Entering his third season at Southern Miss, Coach Monken's Golden Eagles had won four games in the last two seasons. With his job questionably on the line, something needed to change. The Golden Eagles dropped their first game of 2015 against a Dan Mullen and Dak Prescott-led Mississippi State. However, they turned around and won nine of their next 11 games. The Golden Eagles then lost the Conference USA Championship Game (their first appearance since 2011) and their bowl game as well.

Record: 9-5 (7-1 CUSA)

Conference USA Runner-Up to Western Kentucky

Lost the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl to Washington

Notable Players: Nick Mullens (QB), Ito Smith (RB), Kalan Reed (DB)

Notable Wins: @ Rice (65-10) & @ Louisiana Tech (58-24)

#20 - 2010 Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Former Southern Miss Head Coach Larry Fedora | Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

Larry Fedora took charge of Southern Miss football following Jeff Bower's 2007 retirement. When he was hired, he had every intention of keeping the Golden Eagle's "Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime" moniker. In his first two seasons, despite being near .500, his teams were still competitive, with the largest conference loss being by 13 points to UAB in 2009.

In 2010, his team looked to improve on previous mistakes. In 10 of the team's 13 games, the Golden Eagles scored 30 or more points. The 2010 squad also got USM's first Top-25 win since defeating No. 10 TCU in 2003. All but one of USM's losses during this 2010 season were within 1-3 points.

Record: 8-5 (5-3 CUSA)

Lost the Beef ‘O Brady’s Bowl to Louisville

Notable Players: Austin Davis (QB), DeAndre Brown (WR), Khryi Thornton (DL)

Notable Wins: vs. Kansas (31-16) & @ No. 25 UCF (31-21)

These two teams stand out in a tumultuous part of USM's football history, but nonetheless, here we are with both going head-to-head in the first round of our summer bracket challenge. So with the facts laid out above, be sure to check out Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI's Facebook page to vote for what season you think is better. Stay tuned for more over the next several days and weeks as our summer bracket challenge continues. And as always, Southern Miss, To The Top!