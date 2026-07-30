This 'Dust' In: 6 Big Takeaways From Dustin Dickerson's Latest Eagle Hour Interview

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Former Southern Miss baseball star shortstop Dustin Dickerson (aka Hollywood) has officially returned home to take on a player development role within the program. After listening to his first interview with our friends over on SuperTalk Mississippi's Eagle Hour this week, it's easy to understand why so many Southern Miss fans are excited about what he's bringing to head coach Christian Ostrander's coaching staff.

The conversation with Bob Getty, Kelly Sanner and Dima Mixon covered everything from why Dickerson stepped away from professional baseball to his vision for the Golden Eagles moving forward. More than anything, it gave fans their first real look at the mindset he'll bring into the dugout.

Here are six big takeaways I had from Dusty's interview:

No. 1: Dickerson Came Back With One Goal

June 16, 2009; Omaha, NE, USA; Southern Miss Golden Eagles head coach Corky Palmer hugs second baseman James Ewing (28) after their 11-4 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels in game seven of the College World Series at Rosenblatt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One quote set the tone for the entire interview. “The biggest thing I want to do is win a College World Series,” Dickerson said. “That was the first thing I told Oz on the phone, and I don’t really care about much else. I’m as competitive as they come, and I want to win.”

That wasn’t just another answer. It was the heartbeat behind everything Dickerson said. He didn’t come back to Southern Miss simply because Hattiesburg feels like home. He came back because he believes this program is capable of reaching the highest level, and he wants to help push it there.

For Dickerson, the goal isn’t vague. It’s Omaha.

No. 2: Coming Home Opened the Door to Something New

Virginia outfielder Zach Jackson (13) watches a pitch during an NCAA Baseball Regional game between Southern Miss and Virginia at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, May 30, 2026. Virginia defeated Southern Miss 15-11 in 10 innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the most revealing moments of the interview came when Dickerson explained why he chose to step away from professional baseball while he was still early in his career. For most players, that decision comes much later. For Dickerson, it came after conversations with his family and as he prepares to get married this November.

“I was playing professional baseball a month and a half, two months ago, and came to a crossroads of what I wanted to do, if I wanted to continue playing or if I wanted to come home,” Dickerson said. “I decided I wanted to come home.”

That decision brought him back to Hattiesburg and eventually led to a conversation with Coach Ostrander.

“I gave Coach Creel, Coach Rhodes, Coach Oz, Coach Berry, I gave them all a shout and just threw the idea at Oz,” Dickerson said. “He ran with it and created what now is the player development role that I’m in.”

Dickerson may have stepped away from playing, but he didn’t step away from the game. He simply found a new way to pour into it.

No. 3: Dickerson's Return Says Everything About Southern Miss

Southern Miss pitcher Kros Sivley (12), pitcher Colby Allen (6), head coach Christian Ostrander and infielder Matthew Russo (19) answer questions in a press conference after an NCAA Baseball Regional game between Southern Miss and Virginia at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, May 30, 2026. Virginia defeated Southern Miss 15-11 in 10 innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of Dickerson’s best answers wasn’t really about him. It was about the program he chose to come back to.

“I think the biggest thing for me is it should say a lot to players that are there right now of how special the place is,” Dickerson said. “They see players want to come back and be coaches there and want to be a part of the program, and that’s just a testament to Coach Oz, Coach Berry and everyone before them of what they’ve created.”

That may be one of the strongest signs of what Southern Miss baseball has become. Former players don’t come back just because the memories were good. They come back because they believe in the culture, the people and the standard that has been built.

Dickerson knows what it means to wear the Black and Gold, and now he gets the opportunity to help the next group understand it too. His return isn’t just another addition to the coaching staff. It’s another reminder of how special this program continues to be.

No. 4: Dickerson's Playing Style Will Translate to Coaching

Southern Miss infielder Dustin Dickerson (10) gestures in celebration at home plate during a NCAA baseball super regional game between Tennessee and Southern Mississippi held at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Southern Miss fans remember the confidence, energy, and competitive edge Dickerson brought to the field. He has no plans to leave any of that behind now that he’s coaching.

“I don’t plan on changing, man,” Dickerson said. “I want to be who I am and let that rub off on as many players as possible.”

That could quickly become one of his biggest strengths. Dickerson doesn’t have to think back years to remember what it feels like to be a college or professional player. He was still living that life just weeks ago. He understands the pressure, the frustrations and the daily grind because he recently experienced all of it himself. That should give him a natural way to connect with players while still challenging them to meet the standard he expects.

Growing up around the game with his father, longtime Major League coach Bobby Dickerson, also taught him that coaching is about more than fielding ground balls or fixing swings. It begins with trust.

“If they don’t like what’s going on or they love what’s going on, anything they want to talk about, I want to be the guy that they come to,” Dickerson said. “I think the player-to-coach relationship is as important as it can be.”

He also understands that players are more likely to grow when they enjoy the environment around them.

“I think an environment that they want to be at makes it exciting to show up to work every day,” Dickerson said. “It’s a very important piece to the puzzle: the player-to-coach relationship and an exciting workplace.”

For a first-year coach, Dickerson already seems to understand something that can take years to learn. Before you can develop the player, you have to earn the person’s trust.

No 5: Defense Will Set the Standard

Southern Mississippi's Dustin Dickerson (10) tags Tennessee's Christian Moore (1) out at second during Game 1 of the NCAA Hattiesburg super regional in Hattiesburg, Miss., Sunday, June 11, 2023. USM beat Tennessee by a score of 5-3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When the conversation turned to what it takes to win at the highest level, Dickerson didn’t begin with home runs or offensive numbers. He went straight to the things championship teams can control.

“I think the key to winning is pitching, defense and situational hitting,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson knows how difficult hitting can be, especially against pitchers throwing in the 90s with movement that can make even the best hitters look uncomfortable.

“Coach Creel did an outstanding job the past however many years of running the offense, but hitting is the hardest thing to do in any sport out there,” Dickerson said. “It’s kind of hard to score 10 runs a game or six runs a game. The ball’s coming in over 90 miles per hour. Sometimes it moves ways that the pitchers don’t even mean for it to move.”

That’s why Dickerson believes a team can’t afford to depend on its offense every night.

“The one thing you can control is showing up day in and day out to play defense,” Dickerson said. “That’s what I’m going to preach to these guys. If we don’t give any outs away, there’s a good chance we’re going to be one of the last few teams standing.”

Then, the fromer standout shortstop delivered one of the strongest lines of the entire interview: “If the ball’s hit on the ground, I will expect it to be an out."

That tells you everything you need to know about the standard he plans to set. Routine plays won’t be treated like bonuses. They will be expected. For a Southern Miss program built on pitching, defense and doing the little things well, Dickerson’s approach fits right in.

No. 6: Competition Will Push This Team Forward

Southern Miss catcher Tucker Stockman (36) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during an NCAA Baseball Regional game between Southern Miss and Virginia at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, May 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dickerson is still learning the roster, and several newcomers have yet to fully settle in on campus. Even so, he already expects competition to be everywhere.

“I’m still working on the roster. It’s been a lot. It’s still very new. A lot of guys aren’t even on campus yet,” Dickerson said. “But I’ve heard there’s going to be competition everywhere, even places where we have returners.”

That may be one of the most encouraging parts of what lies ahead. Returning experience will matter, but nobody appears guaranteed anything. With a strong recruiting class and several transfer additions entering the program, every position could be pushed.

“We have an extremely strong recruiting class that just got on campus, and through the transfer portal, we got a really good class as well,” Dickerson said. “I think we’re going to have a really exciting group. It’s going to be a little different than the years past.”

One of those differences could be added athleticism and speed throughout the roster.

“There’s going to be a little more speed in there, not as many slower slug guys,” Dickerson said. “A lot more diverse speed. So we’ll see. I’m super excited.”

That added speed could give Southern Miss more options offensively, defensively and on the bases, but Dickerson made it clear that his role won’t be limited to one area.

When asked if he could pass along the power surge he found late in his Southern Miss career, his answer once again came back to helping the team however he could.

“A lot of these guys nowadays have a lot more power than I do,” Dickerson said. “I’m going to do my best to help any which way I can. Defense, hitting, mental, anything. I’m there for the guys, and all I care about is winning. I make that very clear, and I’ll do anything I can to win.”

That was the theme running through the entire interview. Competition will be welcomed. Expectations will be high. Every role will matter. And for Dickerson, it all comes back to helping Southern Miss win.

Final Thoughts

Southern Miss Golden Eagles fans watch the action against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss., on March 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I have to tip my hat to Bob Getty, Kelly Sanner and Dima Mixon for the job they did on Wednesday’s Eagle Hour. They asked the questions Southern Miss fans wanted answered and gave Dickerson the space to explain not only why he came back, but the mentality he plans to bring with him to Pete Taylor Park.

Southern Miss didn't just add one of the best shortstops in program history to its coaching staff. It added someone who understands exactly what makes Southern Miss baseball special and genuinely believes the Golden Eagles can take the next step.

If Dickerson's first interview is any indication, there's plenty of reason for Southern Miss fans to be optimistic about where this program is headed next. You can listen to the entire segment below.