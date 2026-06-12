Through The Lens: Capturing Southern Miss Baseball and the Community That Supports It

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – What does it take to capture the shot? That one moment that tells the story of the game that we all love so much here in Hattiesburg? For most fans, it's a fleeting image frozen in time. For a photographer like myself, it's the product of preparation, patience and a willingness to chase the moment before anyone else even knows it's coming.

Hub City's Love for Baseball Expands Beyond the Black and Gold

Matt Russo's walk-off home run in the 8th inning vs. Georgia Southern celebration | Josh House

My family and I moved to Hattiesburg two years ago to fill a youth pastor position at Heritage Church. Many of the church youth are involved in playing some incredible baseball games. Seeing them play opened my eyes to the importance of this sport in our area. Truly, there is nothing like it.

Area schools such as Sumrall, Purvis, PCS, Lamar Christian, Oak Grove, and Petal have baseball programs that seem far more important to these communities than where I’m from, back in Memphis, Tennessee. The sport takes on a whole new meaning here, especially when you add the one and only Southern Miss baseball program. I mean, we even rename our city to "Baseburg" during baseball season. That alone tells you the passion that people in the Pine Belt have for America’s pastime.

Capturing the "Pete Taylor Magic" for Southern Miss Baseball

Pete Taylor Magic | Josh House

Over the past two seasons, I’ve had the opportunity to be front and center at almost every single home game at Pete Taylor Park. There’s something truly magical about The Pete. I'm a Christian, and I'm not even sure if we are supposed to believe in magic. But if you’ve ever been at The Pete for a game, especially at night, you know it’s real.

Being able to capture key moments from the game that embody that supernatural feeling is special. The close calls at the plate, the passion of a key strikeout, the walk-off homerun, and the last at bat. For example, Carson Pateow’s home run in the final at-bat of his Golden Eagle career in the 2025 Hattiesburg Regional captured a moment that will outlive us all.

Kyle Morrison's walk-off win vs. Tulane on April 21 | Josh House

From "The Bull" himself, Matt Russo, delivering numerous walk-off moments that sent The Pete into complete and utter chaos in a good way, to Ben Higdon robbing home-run balls from the opposing team like it’s routine, to Kyle Morrison getting in on the walk-off action as well, I've been blessed to witness and capture those special moments over the last few years.

Passionate Community is Everything

16oz Lounge during the Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss Game | Josh House

Another aspect that makes Pete Taylor Park so awesome, especially from a photographer's perspective, is the fans who come out to every game. Their passion to sit through the bitter cold of February games into the dog days of summer in regional play says everything about what baseball means to this community.

Above all, though, it's the players who create those moments we’ll never forget. From Colby Allen, Josh Och, Camden Clark, and JW Armistead on the mound to Ozzie Pratt, Joey Urban, Seth Smith, Ben Higdon, “The Bull” Matt Russo, Tucker Stockman, and several others in the field and at the plate, memories have been made that will last a lifetime.

Senior Colby Allen on the mound at Pete Taylor Park | Josh House

What I've learned over the past two years is that baseball in Hattiesburg isn’t just a sport; it’s part of the fabric of our community. From kids' and youth leagues to middle/high school teams, the sport of baseball brings people together in a more personal way than other sports can.

Senior Kyle Morrison signing autographs for Southern Miss fans on Senior Day | Josh House

As the 2026 baseball campaign came to a sudden end far sooner than any of us truly wanted, I find myself scrolling back through the photos from the past two years, and I’m reminded why there’s nothing like Southern Miss baseball. It isn’t just a team that plays in the Sun Belt Conference. It’s a tradition, a community, a family, and a fanbase that continues showing up year after year.

Enjoying a game at Pete Taylor Park | Josh House

Until next baseball season, Southern Miss To The Top!