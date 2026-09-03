Top 5 Sun Belt Games Southern Miss Fans Should Monitor in Week 1

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – It's finally here, college football fans. Instead of talking about ways to fix one of the most prestigious sports, it's that time again when universities all across the country welcome fans back to set up tailgating, send out tickets to fans who have been waiting all summer to receive them, and give fans the opportunity to make way-too-early assumptions about their team after only 60 minutes of football is played.

Most importantly, though, it's time to spot the ball. In Week 1 of college football, we'll all obviously be locked in on what Southern Miss is trying to accomplish in its season opener against Alcorn State at The Rock on Saturday afternoon, but here are five other Sun Belt Conference games that Golden Eagle fans should monitor throughout the weekend as well.

James Madison vs. Liberty

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date and time: Saturday, Sept. 5 at 11:00 a.m. CT

How to Watch: ESPNU

Line: JMU -6.5 (DraftKings)

When you thought college football couldn't get any crazier, let me reintroduce Sun Belt fans to a familiar face: Sun Belt Billy. James Madison head football coach Billy Napier makes his return to the SBC in his first year with the Dukes. Before his tenure at Florida, Napier held a 40-12 record (27-5 in SBC play) with the Ragin' Cajuns of Louisiana-Lafayette across four seasons.

Rightfully so, JMU is atop the 2026 Sun Belt Football Preseason Poll for the East Division, finishing with 11 first-place votes. Additionally, multiple Dukes made the Preseason All-Sun Belt teams: OL Zach Greenberg (first-team offense), DL Amar Thomas (first-team defense), and RB George Pettaway (second-team offense).

To begin the Napier era, it won't start off with a cupcake out-of-conference game. They will be tasked with defeating the Flames of Liberty University, the betting favorite to win CUSA, according to DraftKings. There was lots of representation for the Flames in the CUSA 2026 Preseason Watch List: WR Jamari Person, OL DJ Geth, DL Mike Jarvis, LB Deuce Spurlock, and PR Darius Copeland.

On the G6 level, this is a game that will catch the eyes of many around the country. In such a short amount of time, can Napier make a statement to the SBC in his first game, or will Liberty head football coach Jamey Chadwell walk into Harrisonburg, Virginia, and establish the identity of his team from the jump?

Note : The Golden Eagles will play against the Dukes on Thursday, Nov. 5th, at home, in a game we have ranked as Southern Miss' third-toughest of the season, on ESPN/ESPN2.

Arkansas State at Memphis

Nick Wegner - Arkansas State

Date and time: Saturday, Sept. 5 at 6:00 p.m. CT

How to Watch: ESPN+

Line: MEM -11.5 (DraftKings)

Since 2021, the Red Wolves of Arkansas State have a combined record of 26-37 (16-24 in conference play). After a solid 7-6 2025 season, including a 34-28 Xbox Bowl victory over Missouri State, Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones enters his sixth season at the helm of the program.

Multiple Red Wolves made the Preseason All-Sun Belt teams: RB Kenyon Clay (first-team offense), OL Tristian Smith (first-team offense), WR/RS/AP Chauncy Cobb (first-team offense / special teams), DB AG McGhee (first-team defense), and K Clune Van Andel (first-team special teams). LOTS of representation for the Red Wolves.

When you thought you could forget about first-year Memphis head football coach Charles Huff, he always finds a way back into the SBC mix. This year, he coaches against a university in the American Conference. In Week 0, Coach Huff and the Tigers made a statement around the country, winning 27-21 on the road at UNLV.

Junior QB Marcus Stokes was one of many stars around the country in Week 0. Stokes threw for 223 yards and 2 touchdowns on 15/26 completions/attempts. Additionally, former Golden Eagles, sophomores RB Jaylin Carter and LB Zach Ruffin, along with senior LB Mike Montgomery, were all X-Factors in Las Vegas. It'll be interesting to see if they can continue a strong start to their season against a tough Arkansas State squad at home.

Note : The Golden Eagles will play against the Red Wolves on Saturday, Oct. 17, at home.

South Alabama vs. Southeastern Louisiana

@anthony_eager

Date and time: Saturday, Sept. 5 at 6:00 p.m. CT

How to Watch: ESPN+

Line: USA -12.5 (DraftKings)

After a rough 4-8 2025 season, third-year South Alabama head football coach Major Applewhite will be fighting for his job. Fortunately, before going on the road to play Tulane in Week 2, they play an FCS team to kickstart their season. Easy win, right? Should be, but don't be surprised if the Lions don't go down without a fight. After hosting an FCS playoff game in 2025, the Lions are looking to bounce back after a tough loss to Houston Christian at home to start the season.

In this matchup, there are a couple of Jaguars to watch. RB Keenan Phillips (second-team offense), OL Ethan Hubbard (second-team offense), OL Kenton Jerido (second-team offense), and WR Anthony Eager (second-team offense) all made the Preseason All-Sun Belt teams. According to the 2026 Sun Belt Conference Football Preseason Coaches Poll, South Alabama is projected to finish sixth in the West Division (12th overall).

Entering his eighth season at the helm, Southeastern head football coach Frank Scelfo has reached the FCS playoffs four times and has three nine-win seasons. This year, he will look to senior QB Kyle Lowe, who showed dynamic flashes of talent in their home opener last weekend with a 55-yard rushing touchdown along with two passing touchdowns to freshman wide receiver Lawson Dixon. While I expect the Jaguars to take care of business, you can see a path for the Lions to make this matchup interesting.

Note : The Golden Eagles will play against the Jaguars on Saturday, Nov. 21, at home.

Coastal Carolina at West Virginia

https://www.wvgazettemail.com/jamarion-wayne-2025-vs-gsu-jpg/image_277cd71a-91f2-4ed1-9356-4e4098ed759c.html

Date and time: Saturday, Sept. 5 at 11:00 a.m. CT

How to Watch: TNT

Line: WVU -21 (DraftKings)

After firing head football coach Tim Beck, the Chanticleers of Coastal Carolina hired former Missouri State head football coach Ryan Beard to take over the helm. In his three-year tenure with the Bears, he helped lead the transition from FCS to FBS (CUSA). In their first year in the conference, he led his team to a 7-5 record, earning his team an Xbox Bowl appearance.

Three Chanticleers were recipients of the Preseason All-Sun Belt teams: DB Ja'Marion Wayne (first-team defense), LB Tray Brown (second-team defense), and DB Myles Woods (second-team defense). Another player to keep an eye on is transfer sophomore WR Tristian Garner. In his freshman campaign at Missouri State, he recorded 6 receiving touchdowns and averaged 15.5 yards per catch.

If the Chanticleers want to start the Beard era off with a bang, they will have to do so in heroic fashion. West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez enters his second year within the program with a lot to prove to the Mountaineer faithful. Golden Eagle fans should be familiar with their star player: senior RB Cam Cook. If the Chanticleers want any chance, it starts with stopping the RB who ran for 1,659 yards, 1st in CFB, with Jacksonville State last season. Additionally, he ran for 16 touchdowns. While it's unlikely for an upset to occur, college football never fails to disappoint us. If Coastal Carolina can stop the run game and put pressure on the QB, it could get very interesting.

Note: The Golden Eagles will not play the Chanticleers this season unless the two teams somehow manage to meet up in the Sun Belt Championship Game.

Marshall at No. 18 Penn State

Louisiana’s Ragin Cajuns Lineman Fitzgerald West Jr 68 has Herd Quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson 7 in his sights as the Cajuns take on Marshall Thundering Herd at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium in Lafayette, LA. Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Date and time: Saturday, Sept. 5 at 2:30 p.m. CT

How to Watch: FS1

Line: PSU -24.5 (DraftKings)

Okay, okay... This is my wildcard. Do I predict the Thundering Herd of Marshall to walk into Beaver Stadium for Penn State head football coach Matt Campbell's debut and pull off the upset? No, but this matchup has all the makings of creating chaos. Let's talk about it!

Alongside Old Dominion, if there's another team in the East Division to dethrone James Madison, it's Marshall. Led by the 2026 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Offensive Player of the Year QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and second-year head football coach Tony Gibson, the Thundering Herd are loaded with pieces all across the field.

The following players made the Preseason All-Sun Belt team: QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson (first-team offense), OL Tariq Montgomery (first-team offense), OL Jalen Slappy (first-team offense), TE Toby Payne (first-team offense), WR Adrian Norton (first-team offense), DB Daytione Smith (first-team defense), DL Braydin Ward (second-team defense), LB Javae Gilmore (second-team defense), and RS Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (second-team special teams). The list goes on and on.

For the Nittany Lions, they are led by senior QB Rocco Becht, a 48th-ranked transfer in the Class of 2026 from Iowa State, who followed Campbell to Penn State in the offseason. It's never easy to walk into a tough Beaver Stadium and pull off an upset, so it'll be interesting to see how Del Rio-Wilson handles the opening game pressure.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more Week 1 football coverage throughout the weekend as the Golden Eagles officially kick off the Blake Anderson head-coaching era in Hattiesburg.