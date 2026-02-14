UC Santa Barbara’s Jackson Flora Stars as Southern Miss Drops Season Opener
HATTIESBURG – If you somehow thought No. 20 Southern Miss (0-1) would be going undefeated during the 2026 season, we have some bad news for you, as the Golden Eagles lost their home opener to UC Santa Barbara (1-0), 5-1, at Pete Taylor Park on Friday night. It was the first time USM had lost a season-opening baseball game since 2014.
In the Golden Eagles' defense, though, they don't usually play against a pitcher who is projected as an MLB first-round pick right off the bat either. UCSB's Friday night ace, Jackson Flora, put on a clinic at The Pete on Friday, holding USM scoreless through six innings with five strikeouts before handing the game off to his relievers.
"Give credit where credit's due," Southern Miss head coach Christian Ostrander said following the game. "Their guy pitched really well, as advertised. That's a really good arm. ... We're gonna have to beat good arms, and we'll be better for it (after) facing him tonight."
Southern Miss RHP Colby Allen didn't get the start to his senior year that he wanted, as he gave up eight hits and three runs with three strikeouts in five innings. His transition from mainly a bullpen guy to a Friday night starter is still a work in progress, but Coach Oz believes he'll learn from this season-opening loss.
"We kept it close for the most part, until that two-run home run there in the ninth inning," Coach Oz said. "To me, the difference in the game tonight was really two swings, and I think Colby would tell you if he was talking to you right now, he'd like to have that slider back, and bury that thing a little bit more."
The only run for the Golden Eagles came off a massive lead-off home run from senior second baseman Kyle Morrison, who transferred from South Alabama over the offseason. He also had a lead-off double in the bottom of the first inning. On a night where offense was slim for the Black and Gold, leaving seven runners on base, Morrison provided a bright spot by going 2-4 at the plate.
Before giving up a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning, senior LHP Kros Sively did a great job taking over in relief of Allen. In four innings, he faced 16 batters and recorded seven strikeouts.
"Like I said, we'll be better for this next time we face an arm of that caliber, and it could be tomorrow," Coach Oz said. "But we've gotta try to be as stingy and as greedy as we can."
The Golden Eagles will look to even the series on Saturday at noon at The Pete with LHP sophomore sensation Grayden Harris set to take the mound.