HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Fresh off a road loss at Texas State, Southern Miss was happy to be back home at Reed Green on Tuesday night to take on UT Arlington. However, it wasn't the homecoming the Golden Eagles had hoped for, as the Mavericks jumped out to an early lead and never let go, handing Southern Miss its first home loss of the season, 83-72.

With the loss, Southern Miss falls to 2-3 overall and 2-1 at home, dropping back-to-back games for the first time this season. UT Arlington improved to 5-1 on the year and 1-1 on the road.

Losing at Reed Green isn't something this program is used to. Over the last four seasons, the Golden Eagles have a 49-14 record at home, which is a mark he and his staff take a lot of pride in.

"Gosh, it's always hard to come in after we get beat, and [we're] not used to getting beat here," Ladner said in his postgame media availability. "That's disappointing. … But from the start, I didn't think we played with the necessary energy that a high-level team plays with overall, but we had some guys [who] had some great individual performances."

With that being said, here are five big observations from Tuesday night.

Shades of Jackson State, Minus the Happy Ending

Southern Miss guard Anthony Igiede (8) against UT Arlington. | Josh House

The first 30 minutes of Tuesday's game felt very familiar. Just like last Wednesday's comeback win over Jackson State, Southern Miss dug itself a big hole early, falling behind by as many as 18 points before making a second-half surge.

The Mavericks shot 54 percent from the field and 47 percent from 3-point range, and they came out of the gates firing, as they hit their first four 3s of the game before finally missing one. UTA led 43-35 at halftime, and Southern Miss never held a lead at any point in the game.

"They're very athletic. They can shoot the basketball," Ladner said. "[They] had a guy shoot the three better tonight than he has on paper. Opened the game red hot. But again, we didn't play with the necessary energy early in the game to set the tone. You got to set the tone defensively, and then everything else will follow."

Tristan Hankins did most of the damage for UTA, pouring in a game-high 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, to go along with 10 rebounds and four assists.

The Golden Eagles kept coming, though. With about four minutes left, Southern Miss had cut the deficit to six and had the Mavericks turning the ball over. Brewer Carruth came up with a steal and pushed ahead to Camden Cerese for what looked like a breakaway layup, but the pass ended up slightly behind him, giving a UTA defender just enough time to catch up and block the shot. Moments later, another Southern Miss breakaway was rejected in that same stretch, and the momentum never fully swung back.

"We had that thing," Ladner said. "It was shades of the Jackson State game. Give Arlington credit. Great team."

After the game, Ladner said he ran into former Southern Miss head coach James Green, who told him the Golden Eagles had come a long way since the Jackson State game.

"And we have, but we were also playing a much better opponent, and it was going to require a much better overall effort than we got," Ladner said.

Taveras Starting to Look Like Taveras Again

Southern Miss guard Isaac Taveras (10) drives to the rim against UT Arlington. | Josh House

It hasn't been the start that Isaac Taveras, the Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year, envisioned. On Tuesday night, though, the senior guard looked a lot more like the guy Southern Miss fans have come to know.

Taveras finished with a season-high 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting, along with seven rebounds and three steals, while playing 37 of the game's 40 minutes.

"Isaac has not had his best year. He hasn't been [the] Isaac that we all know," Ladner said. "But tonight, he stayed focused on the game. He stayed away from the extracurricular activities and getting involved in other things. … Proud of Isaac. I thought Isaac really has come along the last couple of days to getting back to who Isaac is."

Taveras, who is learning to play alongside a long list of new teammates, said his confidence never wavered.

"My comfort is always in a high level," Taveras said. "I'm not going to say I didn't feel comfortable the way I was playing before, but it was just like I was just adapting to my situation. ... It's a whole new team. Like I said, I got to get used to playing with Lyk [Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt] and B. West [Brandon Weston], all of them."

The Big Three Carried the Load

Southern Miss lead guard Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt (2) brings the ball up the floor vs. UT Arlington. | Josh House

Taveras wasn't alone on Tuesday night. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt and Anthony Igiede joined him as the only Golden Eagles to score in double figures, and the trio combined for 56 of Southern Miss' 72 points.

Gaines-Wyatt had another nice night, finishing with 21 points, three assists and two steals. The senior guard showed some extra aggression late, attacking the rim and living at the free-throw line, where he went 12-of-13. That gives him 66 points over his last three games.

Igiede, meanwhile, added 12 points and five rebounds in 35 minutes, knocking down two of his five 3-point attempts while also playing solid individual defense per usual.

"Anthony [Igiede] was solid again for us. Just hard to take him out of the game," Ladner said. "And he's a heck of a defender, and he executes great."

The problem was finding that fourth option. Cam Wallace, who entered the night averaging 10.5 points per game, was held to two points on 1-of-5 shooting in nine minutes, while Brandon Weston went scoreless from the field in 25 minutes. Southern Miss' bench was outscored 24-14.

"We need Cam Wallace to be who he can be. He's potentially a great player. Brandon Weston. Those guys are guys that we're counting on," Ladner said.

Ladner described the team's center situation as "by committee" for now, but he still believes Wallace has the highest ceiling of the group.

"Cam is potentially a really good player, y'all," Ladner said. "I think he's got a chance to be an all-league player on one of the teams. We just got to get him going a little bit. And he's practiced well this week. He just didn't have one of his better games tonight."

One bright spot off the bench came from Brewer Carruth, who provided a nice spark in the second half with six points on 3-of-5 shooting and two steals in 21 minutes.

Free Throws Proved Costly

Southern Miss missed 14 free throws in what ended up being an 11-point loss. Taveras missed eight himself. | Josh House

One issue that has followed Southern Miss over the last couple of games reared its head again on Tuesday. The Golden Eagles did a good job getting to the line, attempting eight more free throws than UTA, but they made just 24 of 38 (63 percent). In an 11-point loss, those 14 misses stung.

"[To be] honest with you, we shoot well at the foul line tonight, we win the game," Ladner said. "Because we played well enough in other areas to win."

Taveras accounted for eight of those misses, going 6-of-14 at the line. Ladner pointed to conditioning as a factor, given how much the team is asking of him on both ends of the floor.

"He's got to make sure that he gets to and then maintains elite shape and conditioning, and I think sometimes that is a factor probably for him," Ladner said. "… I take responsibility for it. Our teams have always been strong free-throw shooting teams, and this one won't be any different. But you look at Isaac's 14, when he goes seven or eight for 14 … it gets him close to 30 points anyway. So he had a heck of a game, really."

Taveras echoed his coach.

"I feel like I got to get used to playing that many minute[s] and just deal with it and, like Coach said, get my shape right and work on my free throw[s]," Taveras said.

Outmuscled on the Glass and in Transition

Southern Miss HC Jay Ladner looks on during the Golden Eagles' game against UT Arlington. | Josh House

Coming in, the biggest question was whether Southern Miss could hold its own against a UTA team that had been outrebounding opponents by nearly 12 per game. The answer, unfortunately, was no.

The Mavericks won the rebounding battle by a considerable margin, 40-29, and dominated in transition, outscoring Southern Miss 31-14 on fast-break points and 38-28 in the paint. UTA also had 12 assists to Southern Miss' five, and blocked five shots while the Golden Eagles didn't record a single block.

The difference in shooting stood out as well. Southern Miss shot 42 percent from the field and 29 percent from deep (4-of-14), compared to UTA's 54 and 47 percent marks. At the end of the day, the Golden Eagles just couldn't make enough shots to overcome the missed free throws and rebounding disparity.

There was one silver lining, though. After turnovers had been an issue through all of the first four games, Southern Miss committed just nine on Tuesday while forcing 15, and it held the edge in points off turnovers, 17-14.

"The turnovers have been an absolute disaster. Tonight was so much better," Ladner said. "So there were some things that we talked about that were game goals that we did accomplish. But the big thing is we didn't win the basketball game, and we're disappointed about that. But I'm proud of the team, and we're going to continue to get better."

Other Notes / Stats

Southern Miss big man Marcus Overstreen provided a spark in 13 minutes off the bench against UT Arlington. | Josh House

- Ladner singled out graduate center Fallou Diagne, a Dakar, Senegal, native who hadn't seen much action, for giving solid minutes off the bench (two points, two rebounds in eight minutes): "This is a young man that hasn't even been home – and I mean home to his home – in many years. He's over here chasing a basketball dream. His attitude and effort never changes every day."

- Marcus Overstreet was 2-of-2 from the field for four points while being a +9 in 13 minutes off the bench.

- UTA's Noah Shelby, who came in off a career-high 25 points and eight 3-pointers against UTRGV, was held to three points on 1-of-4 shooting.

- Mier Panoam added 14 points for UTA, while Tycen McDaniels scored 12 on 6-of-7 shooting off the bench.

Rerouted to Monroe: Grambling State Awaits

Southern Miss big man Cam Wallace against UT Arlington. | Josh House

There's no time for the Golden Eagles to dwell on this one. Southern Miss is back on the road Thursday, Nov. 19, to face Grambling State, but the game won't be played in Grambling. Because of ongoing floor renovations at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center, the matchup has moved to Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT, and the game will be available on ESPN+.

It's still early, and as Taveras put it, "It's a long season, we got time to figure this out." A strong, complete 40 minutes in Monroe would go a long way toward making that happen and giving this group a confidence boost.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more Southern Miss basketball coverage throughout the season.