With nothing to play for other than pride and each other, Southern Miss flew into Norfolk, Va., and ended the 2026 season on a high note with a 27-10 win over Old Dominion.

The win put the Golden Eagles at 4-8 (3-5 SBC) for the season, while the Monarchs dropped to 3-9 (2-6 SBC).

This certainly wasn't the season that Blake Anderson had hoped for during his first year at the helm of the program. But through all the learning pains that came with one of the largest roster turnovers in the nation, there were signs of growth that Southern Miss will hope to carry into this offseason and beyond.

For the final time this season, here are our biggest takeaways from the Golden Eagles' season-finale victory.

Eags' Scrutinized Defense Sets the Tone, Finishes the Job

Southern Miss DB Kolby Peavy (20) and LB Melvin Spriggs (42). | Josh House

The game started out with a bang when redshirt-junior defensive back Kolby Peavy recorded his second pick-six of the season. It went for 55 yards, giving the Golden Eagles an early 7-0 lead. It was a sign of things to come, as Joe Bolden's defense went on to force five turnovers, with four interceptions and a fumble recovery, and held Old Dominion to just 10 points. That's the fewest Southern Miss has allowed to an FBS opponent all season.

Peavy's first pick-six of the year came in the Golden Eagles' homecoming win over Louisiana. The Alabama transfer earned a bigger role as the season went on.

"Anytime you get a defensive score, it's huge," Anderson told Southern Miss Radio following Saturday's win. "To get one right out the gate, set the tempo and kind of get us out in front was awesome. And man, the kid … he's what you want a teammate to be. He's what you want one of your players to be. [He's] really all in on our culture. Tries really hard to do everything we're asking him to do. Works his tail off, studies, cares about his teammates and just continually gets better and better and better. … And man, he stood up today and gave us a great spark."

Southern Miss DB Kolby Peavy (20) had a massive fourth-quarter pick-six to help the Golden Eagles tie the game at 28-28. | Josh House

That spark came at the perfect time for a defense that badly needed one. In the previous three games, all losses to James Madison (54-23), Louisiana Tech (63-31) and South Alabama (40-35), the Golden Eagles gave up 157 points, and the questions about Bolden's group only got louder each Saturday.

On Saturday, the defense had an answer almost every time the offense needed one. A John White fumble and a Kaden Saunders muffed punt gave the Monarchs a short field twice in the second quarter, and Old Dominion got zero points out of either one. The first possession ended with a missed 50-yard field goal. On the second, redshirt-junior defensive back Kobi Albert picked off Jaxon Potter two plays later.

Southern Miss CB Kobi Albert. | Josh House

Another big stand came right before halftime. After Southern Miss took a 14-7 lead with 53 seconds left, Old Dominion got a big kickoff return and drove far enough down to give itself a shot at the endzone. Junior defensive back Baron Taylor picked off Potter at the 2-yard line on the final play of the half.

"We've had several of those kind of drives where we just couldn't get the stop, so we got it today," Anderson said. "… Got to be proud of our defense in terms of how they did that. And even when our offense got some empty possessions, defense went right back out there and played well. That one drive right there before the half was probably as critical as any."

The third quarter brought more of the same. With Southern Miss up 17-7 after a 29-yard field goal from sophomore kicker Creighton Wilbanks, junior defensive lineman Kameron Cyprien strip-sacked Potter, and Jameer Lewis recovered at the Old Dominion 21. Two plays later, redshirt-freshman running back Jamarice Wilder punched it in from 6 yards out, and it was 24-7.

Southern Miss defensive end Jameer Lewis signals for fourth down during the Golden Eagles' game against JMU last Thursday. | Josh House

The Monarchs came up empty on two fourth downs after that, including a fourth-down pass Albert broke up at the Southern Miss 38. When Old Dominion put together one last 14-play, 80-yard march in the closing minutes, redshirt-junior defensive back Hiroshi Carr reeled in one of the more impressive interceptions you'll see in the end zone with 24 seconds left to finish things off.

It wasn't a perfect performance by any means, as Old Dominion still piled up 391 total yards, converted 10 of 18 third downs and held the ball for more than 35 minutes. But the Monarchs ran for just 35 yards on 27 carries, Southern Miss recorded four sacks, and the defense made a game-changing play every time Old Dominion threatened to make it interesting.

According to Anderson, the difference was that everybody was finally on the same page.

"We felt like we had a good read on these guys coming in, and we'd have a chance to have a solid day, and they did," Anderson said. "Players went out and executed. We didn't have a ton of busts today. We've really been struggling with … everybody being on the same page. And today, we avoided that and played disruptive, attacked the ball and probably played one of our better games, and [it] came at a good time. We needed it. On the road … long, hard season. Disappointing at times, obviously. And for them to finish the way they did, I was really proud."

After the month Bolden's unit just went through, that's a performance worth carrying into the offseason.

Sanders and Robinson Hit Their 1,000-Yard Marks

Southern Miss WR Mario Sanders (1) and RB Steven Robinson (14) celebrate a touchdown in the endzone during the Golden Eagles' game against South Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | Josh House

Southern Miss came into Saturday with two players knocking on the door of a milestone, and both of them got there in Norfolk.

Redshirt-senior wide receiver Mario Sanders needed 40 receiving yards to reach 1,000 for the season. He got there with room to spare, posting a game-high 153 yards on seven catches. That included a 46-yard grab in the fourth quarter that set up Wilbanks' 25-yard field goal, which made it 27-10. The Illinois transfer finishes the season with 72 catches for 1,113 yards and nine touchdowns. He's the first Southern Miss receiver to top 1,000 yards since Quez Watkins (1,178) in 2019.

Southern Miss wide receivers Mario Sanders (1) and Grant Page (13) celebrate a touchdown during the Golden Eagles' game against South Alabama. | Josh House

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Redshirt-junior running back Steven Robinson needed 42 rushing yards. He finished with 62 on 16 carries and added four catches for 23 yards. The 5-foot-9, 208-pound Coffeyville Community College transfer ends the season with 1,020 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. He's the program's first 1,000-yard rusher since Frank Gore Jr. ran for 1,131 in 2023.

Together, they give Southern Miss a 1,000-yard rusher and a 1,000-yard receiver in the same season for the first time since Ito Smith and Korey Robertson did it in 2017. It's just the seventh time that's happened in program history.

The Golden Eagles continue to pound the ball on the ground, which has become the offensive identity of this team. | Josh House

Both of them got there in an offense that had three different starting quarterbacks this fall. Anderson said the way those two carried themselves off the field and in the locker room was just as important as the numbers they produced on the field.

"[They] just show up every day to work," Anderson said. "Neither one of them say a whole lot, just grind at it. If we're running, if we're lifting, if we're walking through meetings, you name it … I don't think they've ever missed a practice or a game. I'm not sure they missed a series. And they both have been beat up and have taken a lot of licks, but [they] just continually show up and give of themselves. Very unselfish, which would be real easy in their situation to be the opposite, and they haven't, man.

"They've been great for our culture, to help us get this thing built. Something that we can build on moving forward, and great examples."

Now the attention will shift to whether or not the Golden Eagles will be able to retain Robinson and Sanders. Southern Miss is currently working with Sanders to see if he can get an additional year of eligibility, while keeping Robinson will likely come down to competing with whatever offers he gets if he enters the transfer portal. The hope is to have both back in Hattiesburg next season, but there's work to be done to make that a possibility.

One Last Touchdown for Davis Dalton

Veteran WR Dalton Davis celebrating a key first down. | Josh House

If anybody deserved a moment like this in his final college football game, it was Davis Dalton.

With the game tied 7-7 late in the first half, Anderson used a timeout to get his offense the ball back with time to work. White hit Sanders for 40 yards, and moments later, he found the fifth-year senior receiver for a 31-yard touchdown. That capped a six-play, 85-yard drive that took just one minute, and it put Southern Miss ahead for good.

It was a fitting connection, too. Long before they were Golden Eagles, Dalton and White were teammates at Madison-Ridgeland Academy. As a senior there, Dalton caught 89 passes for 1,586 yards, with White as his sophomore quarterback. White went on to break Mississippi's all-time high school passing record. Years later, the two hooked up one last time in Dalton's final college game.

Dalton finished with two catches for 49 yards and one touchdown. White completed 21 of 33 passes for 289 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

Southern Miss wide receiver Davis Dalton (11) makes an incredible catch for a first down at Tulane. | Josh House

In an era when the transfer portal has caused yearly roster turnover for college rosters, Dalton never left. The Madison native stayed loyal to Southern Miss through multiple head-coaching changes and tough seasons. He was one of the few familiar faces on this year's roster in the fall, and he embraced the role of helping all those new teammates learn what it means to wear the black and gold.

That's what being a Golden Eagle is supposed to look like. And on his final Saturday in a Southern Miss uniform, Dalton got to put one more touchdown on the board for the only program he's ever played for.

'Just Getting Started'

Coach Blake Anderson and Southern Miss Football | Josh House

Nobody is going to act like 4-8 is where this program wants to be or that it's the standard in Hattiesburg. But with that being said, there's still a pretty big difference between limping into the offseason on a four-game losing streak and flying home from Norfolk with a 17-point road win ahead of the early signing period next week. Anderson knows other programs will be trying to steal his commitments until the very end, so there's not much time to celebrate this season-finale win.

"Wednesday's a big piece," Anderson said. "We've got to get these guys to the finish line, and they're all being recruited, and Power Fours are trying to poach them here late, so we've got to get as many of them to the signing day as possible, high school and junior college kids alike. … We're gonna graduate around 20 guys, and then we're gonna have some attrition."

Josh House

Retention will be just as big of a priority, and Anderson isn't sugarcoating what this season was.

"Meetings all week with our players to really talk about retention, talk about next steps," Anderson said. "I told every one of them, 'Hey, it just went to zeros, and the season just started. This is not good enough.' I'm glad we finished with a win here. … Year one, you expect, in a rebuild, especially to this magnitude … that there's gonna need to be patience, but there were wins out there that we left. And we could have very easily become bowl eligible if we'd really grown up the way we want to."

Anderson made sure to thank the fans who have stuck with the program through a difficult first season. His expectations for next season and beyond haven't changed one bit.

Southern Miss quarterback John White (12) celebrates with teammates following a quarterback keeper for a touchdown during the Golden Eagles’ matchup against James Madison at Renasant Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Josh House

"Appreciate everybody that stuck with us, the support," Anderson said. "So many positive messages, comments, texts, emails, you name it. It's just been overwhelming. I get the frustration from the few that aren't, and I get it. This is not good enough. We will get better. We start right now, and we will play for championships here. … This next step, this recruiting, retention phase, is critical, and then develop like crazy."

The work to get to the top never stops. It wasn't the season everyone hoped for, but Saturday's win gives the Golden Eagles something to build on as a critical offseason begins.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more Southern Miss football coverage, including Wednesday's signing day, as the Golden Eagles turn the page to the offseason.