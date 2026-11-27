HATTIESBURG, Miss. – On Tuesday, Southern Miss standout running back Steven Robinson will make the trip to Jackson as one of nine finalists for the 2026 C Spire Conerly Trophy, which is awarded annually to the best college football player in Mississippi.

Now in its 31st year, the award is named after Clarksdale native Charlie Conerly, who starred at quarterback for Ole Miss before spending 14 seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants. The first trophy was awarded in 1996 to Delta State running back and Pascagoula native Tregnel Thomas.

Robinson, a redshirt junior from Baltimore, is closing in on his first 1,000-yard rushing season. Through 11 games, he has rushed for 958 yards and 11 touchdowns on 185 carries, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He has also caught 23 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown, giving him 1,100 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns this season.

Before arriving in Hattiesburg, Robinson spent three seasons at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, where he rushed for 1,107 yards and 11 touchdowns over two seasons after redshirting in 2023. He earned first-team All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference honors in 2025. Between Coffeyville and Southern Miss, Robinson has rushed for 2,065 yards and 22 touchdowns in his college career.

Robinson will look to become the first Golden Eagle to win the award in 15 years. Southern Miss has produced four Conerly Trophy winners, all coming during a 10-season stretch between 2002 and 2011.

Two linebackers, a running back and a former walk-on quarterback have brought the trophy back to Hattiesburg. With the award set to be presented Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, here's a look back at each of those four seasons.

2002 – Rod Davis, Linebacker

Former Southern Miss linebacker Rod Davis. | Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame

During the Jeff Bower years, Southern Miss developed a reputation for its physical, hard-hitting defenses. Few players represented that era of Southern Miss football better than linebacker Rod Davis. In 2002, Davis became the first Golden Eagle and the first defensive player to win the Conerly Trophy, beating out Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning and Jackson State quarterback Robert Kent.

The Gulfport native was having one of the best individual defensive seasons in the country. When he won the award, Davis had recorded 156 tackles, including 111 solo stops, along with 10.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss. He led the nation in solo tackles and ranked fifth in total tackles.

Davis returned for his senior season in 2003, helping Southern Miss to an undefeated Conference USA record and a conference championship. He was once again named one of three Conerly Trophy finalists, this time finishing behind Manning, who won the award for the second time in three years.

Davis was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2004 NFL Draft and appeared in 40 NFL games over three seasons with the Vikings and Carolina Panthers. Davis found more success outside the NFL, winning ArenaBowl XXII with the Philadelphia Soul in 2008 before spending four seasons in the Canadian Football League. He led the Edmonton Eskimos with 79 defensive tackles and recorded five sacks in 2011 before spending his final CFL season with the Montreal Alouettes in 2012.

2004 – Michael Boley, Linebacker

Former Southern Miss star linebacker Michael Boley. | Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame

Just two years after Davis became the first Golden Eagle and first defensive player to win the award, another Southern Miss linebacker brought the trophy back to Hattiesburg. Michael Boley, a native of Athens, Ala., won the 2004 Conerly Trophy over Mississippi State running back Jerious Norwood and Delta State quarterback Scott Eyster.

Boley had already earned Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week honors four times that season and was a semifinalist for both the Butkus and Bednarik awards. When he won the award, he led Southern Miss with 111 tackles and ranked ninth nationally in both solo tackles and total tackles per game.

He helped the Golden Eagles finish the 2004 season with a 7-5 record, capped off by a 31-10 victory over North Texas in the New Orleans Bowl, where he was named MVP after returning an interception 62 yards for a touchdown.

Of Southern Miss' four Conerly Trophy winners, Boley had the most successful NFL career. Selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL Draft, Boley spent nine seasons in the league with the Falcons, New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals. He appeared in 131 regular-season games with 103 starts, recording 699 tackles, 9.5 sacks and eight interceptions. The highlight of his professional career came in February 2012, when he helped the Giants defeat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI.

2007 – Damion Fletcher, Running Back

Sep 6, 2008; Auburn, AL, USA; Southern Miss Golden Eagles running back Damion Fletcher (25) tries to avoid Auburn Tigers defensive back Jarraud Powers (8) during the second half at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn. Fletcher gained 29 yards as the Tigers beat the Golden Eagles 27-13. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It didn't take long for Damion Fletcher to make a name for himself in Hattiesburg. The former Biloxi High School standout rushed for 1,388 yards and 11 touchdowns as a true freshman in 2006 and was one of three finalists for the Conerly Trophy that year, losing out to Ole Miss linebacker and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Patrick Willis.

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A year later, Fletcher returned to Jackson and became the first offensive player from Southern Miss to take home the award, beating out a pair of Mississippi State players in running back Anthony Dixon and defensive lineman Titus Brown.

Fletcher rushed for a school-record 1,586 yards and 15 touchdowns during the 2007 season, recording nine games with at least 100 rushing yards. The season also marked Jeff Bower's final year as head coach of the Golden Eagles.

Fletcher remained in Hattiesburg for two more seasons under Larry Fedora, finishing his career in 2009 with school records of 5,302 rushing yards and 44 rushing touchdowns. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons at Southern Miss.

Despite finishing his college career as one of the most productive running backs in NCAA history, Fletcher went undrafted in the 2010 NFL Draft. He received a tryout with the St. Louis Rams but was cut during training camp in 2010. He was inducted into the Southern Miss M-Club Hall of Fame in 2019.

2011 – Austin Davis, Quarterback

Dec 3, 2011; Houston, TX, USA; Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles quarterback Austin Davis (12) throws a pass against the Houston Cougars in the first quarter at Robertson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time a Southern Miss player won the Conerly Trophy, the Golden Eagles were in the middle of arguably the greatest season in program history. Austin Davis, a former walk-on out of West Lauderdale High School just outside Meridian, won the award in 2011.

Davis had led the Golden Eagles to a 10-2 regular-season record and had already surpassed many of the career passing records previously held by Brett Favre.

Southern Miss went on to defeat No. 6 Houston 49-28 in the conference championship game, spoiling the Cougars' undefeated season and their chances of playing in a BCS bowl. The Golden Eagles followed that up with a 24-17 victory over Nevada in the Hawaii Bowl, finishing the season with a school-record 12 wins.

Davis also won the 2011 Burlsworth Trophy, which recognizes the nation's most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on. Davis finished his Southern Miss career with 10,892 passing yards, 83 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He broke many of Favre's passing records at Southern Miss but was later surpassed by Nick Mullens, who now holds many of those records.

Much like his arrival at Southern Miss as a walk-on, Davis entered the NFL without much fanfare, signing with the St. Louis Rams after going undrafted in 2012. His best season came in 2014, when he started eight games for the Rams, throwing for 2,001 yards and 12 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Davis spent seven seasons in the NFL, appearing in 16 games with the Rams, Browns and Seahawks and making 10 starts while throwing for 2,548 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Following his playing career, Davis entered the coaching ranks with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 and spent two seasons as Russell Wilson's quarterbacks coach in 2020 and 2021.

Southern Miss' History With the Conerly Trophy

October 13, 2012; Orlando FL, USA; Southern Miss Golden Eagles defensive lineman Jamie Collins (8) is congratulated by linebacker Alan Howze (37) and linebacker Dylan Reda (55) after he sacked UCF Knights quarterback Blake Bortles (5) during the second half at Bright House Networks Stadium. UCF Knights defeated the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 38-31 in double overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first 15 years of the award's existence, only three players were named finalists each season. Southern Miss had a finalist in 10 of those 15 years, including four consecutive years from 1996 through 1999. Beginning in 2011, the format expanded to allow each of Mississippi's four-year colleges with a football program to have a representative.

Some of the biggest names in Southern Miss football history have been nominated over the years, including Patrick Surtain, Adalius Thomas, Jamie Collins, Nick Mullens, Ito Smith and Frank Gore Jr. Here is a year-by-year look at Southern Miss' representation at the Conerly Trophy ceremony since the award's inception in 1996.

Year Southern Miss Representative Position 1996 Marchant Kenney LB 1997 Patrick Surtain CB 1998 Sherrod Gideon WR 1999 Adalius Thomas LB 2000 No finalist - 2001 No finalist - 2002 Rod Davis (winner) LB 2003 Rod Davis LB 2004 Michael Boley (winner) LB 2005 No finalist - 2006 Damion Fletcher RB 2007 Damion Fletcher (winner) RB 2008 No finalist 2009 No finalist 2010 Austin Davis QB 2011 Austin Davis (winner) QB 2012 Jame Collins DE/LB 2013 Khyri Thornton DT 2014 Dasman McCullum LB 2015 Nick Mullens QB 2016 Ito Smith RB 2017 Ito Smith RB 2018 Quez Watkins WR 2019 Jack Abraham QB 2020 Arvin Fletcher OL 2021 Malik Shorts DB 2022 Jason Brownlee WR 2023 Frank Gore Jr. RB 2024 Bryce Lofton P 2025 Braylon Braxton QB 2026 Steven Robinson RB

Robinson Trying to Make Southern Miss History

Southern Miss RB Steven Robinson moments before scoring his second touchdown of the season. | Josh House

Whether or not Robinson's name is called Tuesday night in Jackson, his first season in Hattiesburg has already put him on a list that includes some of the best players in program history. He's 42 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard season, with one more chance to get there in Saturday's regular-season finale.

Winning the Conerly will be a tall order, with Ole Miss quarterback and reigning winner Trinidad Chambliss among this year's nominees, but Robinson has made a habit of running through whatever is in front of him. If he pulls it off, he'd join Rod Davis, Michael Boley, Damion Fletcher and Austin Davis as the fifth Golden Eagle to bring the trophy home, and the first in 15 years.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for coverage of Tuesday's ceremony.