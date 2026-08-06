What Auburn's $1.85 Million Payment Means to Southern Miss Football
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss will arrive at Jordan-Hare Stadium this season hoping to leave with what would undoubtedly be one of the biggest upset wins of the year. Financially, though, the Golden Eagles will have already secured a significant victory before even taking the field.
What Auburn is Paying Southern Miss, and What It Means
Auburn is reportedly paying Southern Miss $1.85 million for its Week 2 matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 12. That is a meaningful amount of money for an athletic department that must continue to find creative ways to compete in the increasingly expensive college sports landscape.
Although that money could be injected directly into the football program to help with expenses such as scholarships, facility improvements, travel, equipment, nutrition, staff, new costs associated with athlete revenue sharing, and much more, it could also be distributed across a handful of different Southern Miss athletic programs if needed. Those important decisions will be left up to Southern Miss Athletic Director Jeremy McClain.
Can Southern Miss Keep Competitive Trend vs. Auburn Going?
The odds will be heavily stacked against a Golden Eagles program that hasn't beaten Auburn since 1991, but you truly never know what could happen. Aside from receiving the hefty payday, that's another reason why you play these games–for the chance to have your cake and eat it too.
For example, Southern Miss starting quarterback candidate Ethan Hampton has some "David and Goliath" experience, as he was the starting quarterback on that 2024 Northern Illinois team that took down No. 5 Notre Dame on the road in a buy game. It's no secret that Southern Miss is dealing with a lot of change this season, but so is an Auburn program coming off a 5-7 campaign in 2025 and entering 2026 with a new head coach, Alex Golesh (previously at UCF).
Also, even though the Golden Eagles haven't beaten Auburn in 35 years, it's not like the last four defeats have been blowouts. Southern Miss has lost its last four games to Auburn by an average of only 11 points. So, for the most part, the Golden Eagles have found ways to keep the games competitive. That's not me being overly optimistic, either; that's simply the numbers. Although Southern Miss ranks 138th out of 138 teams in returning production this year, we'll see if that trend of competitiveness can continue.
As unlikely as it is, we can't help but think about how great it would be for Southern Miss if the Blake Anderson head-coaching era started with a massive Week 2 upset win, plus a $1.85 million check. Either way, the Golden Eagles are going to be winners here.
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Dalton Trigg is the Publisher and Managing Editor and Publisher of Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI and hosts the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast. Trigg graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Business and Economic Development with a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship in 2016. Trigg entered the sports journalism industry in 2017, covering the Dallas Mavericks for 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2019, where he continued to cover the Mavs until 2024. He also hosts the Mavs Step Back podcast, which was started in 2019. Trigg has been married to his high school / college sweetheart, Amy, who also graduated from Southern Miss, for nearly 10 years now. Outside of busy work lives, they enjoy traveling together, cheering on their Eags and Mavs, and spending valuable time with family, including their beloved eight-year-old rescue dog, Chance. You can find Trigg on all social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter): @dalton_trigg.Follow dalton_trigg