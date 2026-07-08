What to Know About USM Baseball's Latest Transfer, Luke Williams

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – With many offseason moves in the Golden Eagles' baseball program, head coach Christian Ostrander and his staff had a lot of work to do in the transfer portal and on the coaching carousel. However, it seems as if Southern Miss' offseason may be coming to a close with one last signing.

With a handful of right-handed pitchers and infielders graduating or, in a few cases, transferring, Coach Ostrander decided to target a player within the transfer portal who could provide a boost in both categories. The Golden Eagles' latest signee is two-way player Luke Williams, who recently committed to Southern Miss after playing at East Central Community College.

Williams By The Numbers

@ECCCBaseball

Growing up in Meridian, Mississippi, Williams attended Clarkdale High School, where he was ranked a Top-50 recruit coming out of Mississippi in the 2025 class. During his freshman campaign at ECCC, Williams appeared in 19 games (five starts) as a pitcher, posting a 3.49 ERA, 14.29 strikeouts per nine innings, and a 1.36 WHIP over 56.2 innings pitched.

He obtains a four-pitch mix (fastball, slider, curveball, and changeup) with a fastball that ranges from 92-95 miles per hour, topping out at 96. Additionally, he appeared in 40 games as a hitter where he held a .313 batting average, .400 on-base percentage, and .469 slugging in 32 at bats as an infielder (primarily third base and shortstop).

Could Williams Be 'Mr. Utility?'

Emery Powell

The beauty of guys like Williams is their versatility. It's not yet confirmed if Williams will continue as a two-way player at Southern Miss, but at the very least, it gives the Golden Eagles more flexibility in the fall. Believe it or not, graduate RHP Colby Allen came to campus as a two-way player, pitching and catching. Along with Allen, junior shortstop Ty Long did the same as a pitcher and infielder. Even Jake Cook, a few years ago, found himself on the bump one year, then became one of the best leadoff hitters in the country the next, and got drafted after his junior year.

All that to say, this isn't something new that Coach Ostrander and his staff are experimenting with. They have been in similar situations with players who have multiple skills, as Williams does. It'll be interesting to see how much depth the infield and pitching staff truly have to determine Williams' role on the roster. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more offseason coverage of USM baseball, basketball, and football in the coming weeks.