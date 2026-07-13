Where Southern Miss Ranks in Sun Belt Football Preseason Coaches Poll

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Sun Belt Conference released its Football Preseason Coaches Poll on Monday, and Southern Miss was picked to finish fifth in the Sun Belt West Division with 47 points and one first-place vote.

Meanwhile, reigning Sun Belt champion James Madison was picked to win the Sun Belt East Division, and Troy was picked to win the Sun Belt West Division.

Dalton Trigg

Following a bounce-back 7-6 campaign in 2025, Southern Miss head coach Blake Anderson, who served as offensive coordinator last year, will try to build on that momentum while also facing an unprecedented situation with 75 new faces and limited overall experience on this year's roster.

Here's how the Sun Belt Preseason Coaches Poll voting played out for each division, with first-place votes noted in parentheses.

Sun Belt East Division:

1. James Madison – 94 points (11)

2. Olde Dominion – 73 points (1)

3. Marshall – 67 points

4. Georgia Southern – 53 points (1)

5. Coastal Carolina – 45 points (1)

6. App State – 43 points

7. Georgia State – 17 points

Sun Belt West Division:

1. Troy – 96 points (12)

2. Lousiana – 75 points (1)

3. Arkansas State – 69 points

4. Louisiana Tech – 55 points

5. Southern Miss – 47 points (1)

6. South Alabama – 31 points

7. ULM – 19 points

Dalton Trigg

Expectations and predictions for this year's Southern Miss football team vary, but one thing is for sure: The lack of belief in the Golden Eagles from the Sun Belt Coaches Poll should serve as added motivation and bulletin board material as this season gets underway. Not only did the Golden Eagles get picked to finish near the bottom of their division, but they also didn't receive any preseason All-Sun Belt recognitions, despite some in the national media showing four Southern Miss players some love.

Coach Anderson has a tall task ahead of him, but he's laying a solid foundation and building a culture that will hopefully bring the best out of this 2026 roster, despite the inexperience.

The Golden Eagles will kick off the 2026 college football season on Saturday, Sept. 5, against Alcorn State. The game will start at The Rock at 4 p.m. CST. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more preseason football coverage over the next several weeks.