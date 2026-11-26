The St. John’s Red Storm are off to a great start in the 2026-27 men’s college basketball season.

They entered the Players Era Festival with a 5-0 record, beating all of their opponents by at least 15 points. In their first game in Las Vegas against the Oregon Ducks, the Red Storm looked dominant for stretches, leading by as many as 22 points and ultimately winning 90-79.

St. John’s looks like a national championship contender in the early going with one of the most talented rosters in the country. That is enough for fans to be thankful for, but that is far from the only thing. Here are three more things the Red Storm and their fans are thankful for this year at Thanksgiving.

Incredible Donors

Mar 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; American entrepreneur and St. John's Red Storm donor Mike Repole sits behind the team bench during the second half against the Seton Hall Pirates at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the current landscape of collegiate sports, it is imperative for schools to have reliable donors to keep up in NIL spending. Without a football team, St. John’s does have some advantages when it comes to spending, with the men’s basketball team being the No. 1 team.

Part of the reason the Red Storm have so much talent is the donors they have. Mike Repole is a Queens-based billionaire who co-founded Vitaminwater and graduated from the school in 1991. He has provided millions of dollars to the program for NIL and revenue sharing.

Along with Repole, the practice facility and scholarships are aided by William J. Janetsheck. He made a $32.5 million gift, the largest single donation in the school’s history, which spans 155 years.

That is a lot of money that can help bring in the best players around the world to join the program.

Madison Square Garden

When players are deciding what school they want to attend, they want to play on the biggest stages. It will help grow their resume not only for professional playing aspirations, but because everyone is their own brand at this point.

For basketball, there is no bigger stage than Madison Square Garden. The World’s Most Famous Arena is basically the home court of the Red Storm, who play all of their Big East home games at MSG and some of their non-conference games as well.

There is something special about Carnesecca Arena, but the biggest draw is Madison Square Garden. Playing there in front of massive crowds on national television is unmatched and a great selling point for the program.

Rick Pitino

Nov 24, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; St. John Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino looks on against the Oregon Ducks during the first half during an opening round game of the Players Era Sixteen tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The thing St. John’s and their fans are most thankful for is their head coach, Rick Pitino. None of this would have happened without him taking over the program in 2023.

That is what brought Repole back, reconnecting with the program. Pitino has said numerous times how big of an impact that the alumnus makes, helping the team compete with other programs around the country when it comes to NIL spending.

One of the goals he had when he accepted the job was to play at Madison Square Garden as often as possible; he has succeeded. His recruiting pitches are still working, bringing in players from all around the world and with varying levels of experience.

Even at 74 years old, he is proving to still be among the best in the business.