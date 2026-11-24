The St. John’s Red Storm is one team that many people are keeping a close eye on during Feast Week.

They enter the festivities with a 5-0 record, but they have yet to move up or down in the AP Poll Top 25. In the preseason poll, they were ranked No. 13, and that is where they remain in Week 3 of the poll that was released.

The level of competition they have faced is certainly a contributing factor. All five games have been won by at least 15 points, and the Syracuse Orange are the only opponent who is ranked better than No. 207 according to KenPom. That is going to change with the Red Storm heading to Las Vegas to play in the Players Era Festival.

There are a lot of great teams participating in the Players Era 16, presenting a challenge to St. John’s that they have yet to face this season. Despite the lackluster strength of schedule to this point, multiple analysts believe the Red Storm are the favorites to win the tournament.

St. John's considered the favorite at the Players Era Festival

Red Storm Road Trip: Vegas Edition 🎲♠️🃏 pic.twitter.com/GVZCSAO6qP — St. John's Men’s Basketball (@StJohnsBBall) November 24, 2026

As shared by David Berov on X, Gary Parrish of CBS and Rob Dauster of The Field of 68 both have high expectations for St. John’s heading into the tournament. They each believe that the Red Storm are going to win the Players Era 16 and, come Sunday, will be discussed as one of the best teams in the nation, a true national championship contender.

It is easy to see why there is so much optimism surrounding the team heading into the tournament. For years, offensive production has been hard to come by for St. John’s. They haven’t had consistent, go-to scorers who could get a bucket in the halfcourt, creating something out of nothing.

That is no longer the case. The Red Storm have Ian Jackson, Tounde Yessoufou and Keyshawn Hall who can score at will no matter how good the opposition is defensively. Teams have to almost pick their poison when the three of them are sharing the court together.

Improved 3-point shooting from Jackson and Yessoufou makes them even tougher to defend. Hall has proven to be a handful on the interior and will continue to be, with teams having to give so much attention to his teammates.

I use to pray for times like this.



Both @GaryParrishCBS & @RobDauster ten toes down saying St. John’s is winning @Players_Era #sjubb



I say this often but under Pitino, St. John’s is the hunted. Decades of the opposite makes you have to remind yourself of that. pic.twitter.com/iUQoLPLpXW — Dave (@SJUDave) November 23, 2026

Bringing it all together on the offensive end is Quinn Ellis, a throwback point guard. He makes an impact by putting his teammates in position to score. He has 43 assists and only six turnovers through five games.

What makes this St. John’s team so dangerous is that they aren’t even close to reaching their potential. Head coach Rick Pitino knows that their ceiling will be determined by how well they play defensively. Luckily, that is easier to instill in a team than being a shot creator on offense, and that is what Pitino has thrived at throughout his career.

The Players Era Festival is going to be a coming-out party for the Red Storm, showcasing to everyone that they are a premier team in the nation.