The St. John’s Red Storm are off to a great 5-0 start to the season, and the team is very much looking the part of a true contender. However, while the focus will be on winning this year, there is some good talent that could be with the team next year as well.

This offseason, the Red Storm were able to add a ton of talent, and this could very well be the best team in the Rick Pitino era. The starting lineup has rightfully received a lot of attention, and this unit has been really impressive.

St. John’s could have one of the best 1-4 in the country consisting of Quinn Ellis, Ian Jackson, Tounde Yessoufou, and Keyshawn Hall. This group has a ton of experience, and they should be ready for any moment that comes up for them.

However, with the goal for the team being to have a long run in the NCAA Tournament, they will need their bench and depth to be strong as well. One player who the team has some high hopes for as a contributor is Babacar Sane.

While there is still a little bit of uncertainty about his eligibility status, Pitino has remained confident that it will work out and that he is going to be part of the team next year as well.

Sane Has Serious Potential

Oct 25, 2026; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Babacar Sane (0) looks to drive past Texas Longhorns forward Marcus Spears Jr. (31) in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6’7”, 235lb forward is arguably the most athletic player on the team, and it’s easy to see why the sky could be the limit for him. Pitino has been open about him still needing to learn how to play the game and not just rely on his athleticism to carry him.

Working on helping him develop is going to be an important thing for St. John’s as the season rolls on, and there is reason to believe that he will. So far this season, he is averaging 6.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in about 12 minutes of action per game.

There is still a ton of work for him to do on his game, but the potential is there. If Pitino and the coaching staff can continue to develop him, there is no reason why he can’t be a key player at some point during conference play.

Furthermore, with the talent and athleticism that he possesses, if he stays for another year, he could be one of the best players in the conference for the 2027-28 season.