Great Play by Tounde Yessoufou for St. John's Basketball Earns Him Weekly Honor

The St. John’s Red Storm wrapped up a very successful week with a nice win over the Syracuse Orange on Sunday. With a 4-0 record, the team is feeling good, and a lot of the new players have done well so far for the program.

Coming into the season, expectations for this team were extremely high. St. John’s had a great offseason and brought in a ton of talent to help take this team to the next level. What that next level is will be interesting to see.

The last two years, the Red Storm have been Big East Champions, and they took Duke to the wire. This season, with arguably the most talented roster that they have had in the Rick Pitino era, making an Elite 8 or Final Four seems like it could be in the cards.

While there is still a long season to go and some big challenges coming up in Las Vegas for the Players Era, the Red Storm have to be pleased with how things have gone so far.

Of the new players that they have brought in, one of the most impressive has been Baylor Bears transfer Tounde Yessoufou. As a great player as a freshman in the Big 12, everyone was excited to see what he would be able to accomplish in year two with his new team. So far, the results have been great.

Yessoufou Deserving of Big East Honor Roll

Yessoufou landing on the Big East Honor Roll for this past week is certainly deserved, and he had a fantastic game at MSG on Sunday vs. Syracuse. In the win, Yessoufou totaled 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead the team in both of those categories.

The 19 points that he scored also came in a very efficient manner, going 8-for-11 from the field. Furthermore, with it being a weekly award, he played well in their blowout win against Colgate earlier in the week as well. Overall, in the two games, he averaged 17.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals.

When the Red Storm brought in Yessoufou, he looked like a player who could be an All-Big East first-team guy, and so far he is living up to that.

In four games, he is averaging 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and is shooting a ridiculous 58.1% from the field. As the team gets set to head to Las Vegas soon, Yessoufou is going to be a player to continue to watch for the Johnnies.