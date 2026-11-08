One Bold Prediction for St. John's Basketball Against Iona

The 2026-27 campaign is officially underway for the St. John’s Red Storm, and so far, so good. Now, coming off a win against Monmouth, the Red Storm will be back in action on Sunday against Iona.

Following a strong season that ended in a Sweet 16 loss to the Duke Blue Devils, expectations are high for St. John’s this year. The Red Storm had a great offseason, and with some good news in terms of the eligibility of some talented players, this is a loaded roster.

When looking at what St. John’s might be able to accomplish, the sky is the limit. The Red Storm have arguably the most talented roster in the Rick Pitino era, and it should be an exciting season.

As expected in their first win, it wasn’t a perfect showing from the Red Storm. This is a team that is going to take some time to gel with all of the new faces, and early-season games will be used for experimenting with some things.

With the second game of the season set for Sunday against Iona, here is one bold prediction.

Ian Jackson Scores 25

Oct 25, 2026; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Ian Jackson (11) drives to the basket in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The talented guard for the Red Storm had to deal with foul trouble in their win over Monmouth; he was able to make a major impact when he was on the court.

In the first game of his junior season, he totaled 15 points in just 22 minutes of action. Jackson went 6-for-12 from the field and a very impressive 3-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Coming into the season, expectations for the talented guard were high. Jackson was not able to have the season that he or the team envisioned last year, and playing at point guard did not suit him well.

The addition of Quinn Ellis this offseason has allowed him to move back to the wing, and that is where he is at his best. While he was able to make a major impact when he was on the court, picking up five fouls in 22 minutes is far from ideal.

Jackson is a key player for this team, and his ability to spread the floor offensively is important. So far, St. John’s doesn’t appear to be a team that is going to be lighting it up from beyond the arc, but the junior guard is one of the players who can.

In a game that should be a lopsided win, Jackson will lead the team in scoring with 25 points.