The St. John’s Red Storm are off to a strong start to the season with a 4-0 record, and on Wednesday, they will be seeking to move to 5-0 and wrap up their homestand with a win.

Coming into the year, expectations for St. John’s were high. Following some eligibility news going their way, the roster for the Red Storm is loaded, and the team appears to be one of the best in the nation.

So far, St. John’s has shown an ability to be elite on both ends of the court with an offense that has three excellent scorers, in Tounde Yessoufou, Ian Jackson, and Keyshawn Hall. Furthermore, point guard Quinn Ellis looks like one of the best players at the position in the country, and things run smoothly with him running the show.

While the offense is loaded for the Red Storm, they are also buying in defensively as well. The press at times for St. John’s appears to be suffocating, and it really sets the tone.

On Wednesday, they are going to be a significant favorite in this one, but Siena will present a bit of a challenge. Siena plays at one of the fastest paces in the country, and the Red Storm will have to be ready to run. Here is one bold prediction for the game.

Bold Prediction: St. John’s Scores 105

Nov 15, 2026; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) gestures after making a three point shot in the first half against the Syracuse Orange at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the pace of this one expected to be fast, the Red Storm are going to have a lot of possessions in this one, and this could be their highest-scoring game of the season.

St. John’s has been able to eclipse the 100-point mark once already this season, scoring 104 points against Iona. Since this game should be a track meet, the Red Storm will be in position to set a new season-high in points.

What will be interesting to see is how Rick Pitino looks to work some of his rotations. Against Syracuse, the Red Storm leaned heavily on their starters. They shouldn’t have to do that in this one, but it will be worth monitoring to see what the rotation looks like in the first half.

Overall, this will be the final tune-up for St. John’s before they head to Las Vegas to face the Oregon Ducks to kick things off in the Players Era. The Red Storm will need their running shoes for this one, but it could end up being their highest-scoring game of the season.