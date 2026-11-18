The St. John’s Red Storm are a perfect 4-0 following a win against the Syracuse Orange on Sunday. Now, they will be at home again on Wednesday, playing Siena in their final game before they head to Las Vegas.

While it is only four games into the season, it is pretty clear that the Red Storm are going to be a very good team this year. On both ends of the court, they are performing well, and there is a lot to like about this team.

There has been plenty of talk about them being the most talented group that Rick Pitino has had, and so far, they are living up to it. St. John’s has very high expectations, and those expectations aren’t going to be met in November.

The team is still a work in progress, and on Wednesday, they will be facing a unique opponent who will challenge them in a different way.

Siena Will Present a Unique Challenge

Nov 15, 2026; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Quinn Ellis (4) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Red Storm prepare for a trip to Las Vegas for the Players Era, their final game beforehand will be against Siena on Wednesday night. St. John’s is coming off an impressive win over Syracuse in which they completely dominated the second half of play.

This game was the first real test for the program against major conference competition, and while the start might not have been great, the end result was.

On Wednesday, the Red Storm are going to be playing against one of the fastest teams in the country. Siena is currently ranked 16th in adjusted tempo according to Ken Pom, and that means St. John’s is better prepared to run.

The Red Storm are a team that plays with pace as well, ranked 36th in tempo, and this game could end up being a track meet. For St. John’s, they did have to play their starters a lot on Sunday in the win over Syracuse.

In what is going to be a really fast pace, getting some rest for the starters is going to be key, and what Pitino does with the rotation should be interesting. There was only one player off the bench that played double-digit minutes, and that is something that is going to have to be worked on.

With this being the final game before they head to Vegas, it will be interesting to see if Pitino elects to do some experimenting with his rotation. There is a desire to figure out the backup point guard situation for Quinn Ellis, and this figures to be the matchup to try and do so.