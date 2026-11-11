One Bold Prediction for St. John's Red Storm vs. Colgate

The St. John’s Red Storm are getting set for their third game of the season, and they will be facing Colgate. This should be another very winnable game for St. John’s, and the team will be looking to replicate what they did on Sunday against Iona.

In one of the more impressive performances of the early part of the college basketball season, the Red Storm were able to score 104 points, and they didn’t ask much of their starters following an impressive first half.

The scoring for the team was led by the duo of Tounde Yessoufou and Ian Jackson. These two are shaping up to be a great scoring combo, and they showcased it against Iona.

While those two led the way for the team in scoring, it was their point guard Quinn Ellis who helped get the offense going and ran the show. The talented guard totaled 11 assists in just 24 minutes of action. Furthermore, what might have been most impressive is that he only turned the ball over one time.

This was the second straight really impressive performance by Ellis, who totaled seven assists and just one turnover in his first game of the year. Now, he will be looking to build on that success in his third game. Here is one bold prediction for Ellis on Wednesday night.

Quinn Ellis Has 10+ Assists Again.

Nov 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Quinn Ellis (4) looks to drive past Iona Gaels guard Kevon Vanderhorst (5) in the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In what should be an easy game for St. John’s once again, that should result in some big-time performances.

Babacar Sane is expected to be back in the lineup on Wednesday after missing the game on Sunday with an ankle injury. Also, with his eligibility case still ongoing, he has remained eligible through his TRO.

On Wednesday, all eyes will once again be on Ellis. The star point guard of St. John’s has proven that he is one of the best guards in the country already and that he is able to make an impact on the game without scoring.

In the first two games, he has yet to score in double figures, but the Red Storm don’t need him to. He has been excellent at setting the pace for the team and also has been strong defensively in the press.

On Wednesday, Ellis is going to be in position to have another big game, and this one could result in him getting at least 10 assists once again. Being able to hit the 11 mark on Sunday in just 24 minutes was impressive, and what he might have done in more time could have been staggering. While this game also should be lopsided, Ellis will be able to have a strong performance.