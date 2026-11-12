One Major Takeaway From St. John's Red Storm Win Over Colgate

The St. John’s Red Storm were able to have another easy victory on Wednesday night against Colgate by a score of 90-59. On both ends of the court, the Red Storm were impressive, but one thing did stand out.

Coming into their matchup against Colgate on Wednesday, the Red Storm were feeling good after a couple of easy wins. On Sunday against Iona, it was the offense that was on display with 104 points in the win.

Even though the Red Storm might not have been able to score over 100 in their win against Colgate, it was still a very impressive performance. As the team gets set for their next game against Syracuse on Sunday in MSG, here is one major takeaway from their win against Colgate.

One Major Takeaway

Nov 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; The St. John's Red Storm bench celebrates in the second half against the Iona Gaels at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the offensive production being fantastic, one major takeaway for the team was their ability to not only increase their three-point output, but also be pretty efficient shooting the ball from beyond the arc.

In college basketball these days, it is imperative to be able to shoot the ball from three-point range, and frequently some of the best teams in the league are the ones that have success from beyond the arc.

Good shooting can be the ultimate equalizer, and the Red Storm appear to be an improved team in this area. On Wednesday, they took 30 three-pointers and made 12 of them, which is a very solid 40 percent.

On an individual level, it was Ian Jackson and Lefteris Liotopoulos who each were able to make three from beyond the arc. Jackson has been off to a really strong start to the year in his second season with the Red Storm, and playing off the ball has helped his play a ton.

Furthermore, in terms of Liotopoulos, he is emerging as a key player off the bench for the team. His ability to shoot and space the floor is key, and he provided some great minutes in the win.

While those two accounted for half of the three-pointers made for the team, both Keyshawn Hall and Tounde Yessoufou were able to hit two each from beyond the arc.

Overall, with three-point shooting being so key, it is important that St. John’s continues to shoot the ball from beyond the arc at a high level. Jackson is appearing to be the best of their starters so far in this area, but Liotopoulos off the bench looks like a weapon as well.