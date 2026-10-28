Predicting Quinn Ellis' Stats in 2026-27 for St. John's Basketball

The St. John’s Red Storm are getting set for the start of the season soon, and they will be hosting Monmouth University to kick things off. With high expectations coming into the year, the team will be hopeful to live up to them.

With a ton of eligibility questions finally getting sorted out and the team getting through their exhibition matchups with their talented roster, there is a lot to like about this year's version of the Red Storm.

Rick Pitino once again has an experienced group, and this very well could be the most talented roster that he has had in his four years with the program. Considering that he was able to win the Big East Title the last two years and made the Sweet 16 as well last season, the hope is that they will be able to go even further in the NCAA Tournament.

While St. John’s is coming off an impressive win against the Texas Longhorns, there is still a lot of work to do for Pitino to make this team a National Title contender. The talent is there for one of the best coaches in college basketball history, but it will take time to get this team to where he wants it.

One player that Pitino will be relying heavily on is his point guard Quinn Ellis. It is clear that the coach of the Red Storm loves what he sees from Ellis, and the talented guard from England is poised for a special year.

Predicting Ellis’ Stats

Oct 25, 2026; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Quinn Ellis (4) drives to the basket in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the roster for St. John’s it is no secret that this is a team that is loaded with scorers. Between Keyshawn Hall, Ian Jackson, and Tounde Yessoufou, any of those players could score north of 20 points a night. However, with a lot of scorers, it will come down to Ellis to run the offense for the team, especially in the half court.

St. John’s is going to be a special team in transition with their athleticism on the wing. Ellis will certainly play a part in that as well. The talented guard has some excellent size at the position, and that will help him also.

While Ellis might not be the most prolific shooter, he isn’t going to be tasked with having to put the ball in the basket often. He will be a capable driver and finisher for the Red Storm, but his all-around game is what will make him one of the best point guards in the country.

Prediction: 9.5 points, 7.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 steals per game