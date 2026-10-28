Ranking 3 Most Important St. John's Basketball Players in 2026-27

The St. John’s Red Storm recently wrapped up their preseason schedule, going 3-0 in exhibitions against the Drexel Dragons, Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Texas Longhorns.

There were a lot of takeaways from those performances, with head coach Rick Pitino providing some insights along the way. While the Red Storm have an incredibly talented roster, work remains to mold the players into a true championship contender.

For St. John’s to reach that level, they are going to need a few players on the team to step up. Here are three of the most important people on the team for the 2026-27 men’s basketball season.

3. PF/C Ruben Prey

Oct 25, 2026; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Ruben Prey (17) looks to post up against Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitino deserves a lot of credit for the work that he has done bringing in talent via the transfer portal. However, if there was one redo that he likely wishes he could have, it would be bringing in a center.

Right now, that spot is held by Ruben Prey. Entering Year 3 with the Red Storm, he is poised for a breakout campaign, but he is in a tough spot. He is being asked to play the center spot despite being a natural power forward, something Pitino spoke about after the victory over Texas.

Prey struggled with foul woes against Rutgers and the Longhorns, two big and physical teams. It will be something to keep an eye on as the season moves along; can he handle playing in the middle for a majority of his minutes?

Pitino is confident in his big man being able to handle himself offensively; defensively, he is going to be challenged.

2. F Babacar Sane

The biggest X-factor on the roster this season for St. John’s is Babacar Sane. Still awaiting a decision on his eligibility, with a hearing set for Nov. 9, he will be able to play in the first two games of the regular season against the Monmouth Hawks and Iona Gaels.

Incredibly gifted athletically, Sane is an X-factor because Pitino has spoken at length about just how much development he has to do. He still has to learn how to play basketball the right way, in the coach’s opinion, instead of just overwhelming opponents with his athleticism.

Getting him eligible is objective No. 1 . Then, the focus turns exclusively to development. Once that buy-in starts to occur, the Red Storm are going to have quite a player on their hands.

1. PG Quinn Ellis

Oct 25, 2026; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Quinn Ellis (4) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the 2026-27 men’s basketball season gets closer, more people are taking notice of St. John’s newest starting point guard. An international import with extensive EuroLeague experience, Quinn Ellis is going to take the nation by storm.

He has the ability to become the best point guard in the country this season. At 23 years old, there isn’t anything in college basketball that is going to faze him after being an MVP with Olimpia Milano and representing Great Britain in international competition.

Ellis was stellar during the preseason games. He is the most important player to the Red Storm's success on the court, given his two-way impact as the floor general, relaying everything from Coach Pitino to the team on the court.