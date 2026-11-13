Ruben Prey Has Encouraging Game for St. John's Basketball

The St. John’s Red Storm were able to secure their third win of the year against Colgate on Wednesday night, and the team has been really good through three games.

Coming into the year, expectations for St. John’s were very high, and so far this team is living up to them. The Red Storm could very well be the most talented group under Rick Pitino, and with some eligibility news going their way, the team looks very impressive early on.

Through the first three games of the year, St. John’s has looked like one of the better offensive teams in the country. The Red Storm are playing with a lot of pace and are an improved team shooting the ball from beyond the arc.

Furthermore, while the defense looks solid and the press has been suffocating at times early on, this is a team that will be built on defense. While the perimeter defense is going to be a strength, how the team holds up on the inside could determine their full potential. One player that is going to be key for them is center Ruben Prey. After a couple of lackluster games to start the year, it was easy.

Prey Has Encouraging Game

Nov 11, 2026; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Ruben Prey (17) looks to post up against Colgate Raiders guard Josh Ahayere (4) and forward Cameron Brennan (9) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the game on Wednesday night started out with Prey once again getting into foul trouble that limited him in the first half, getting into foul trouble has been an issue for the big man of St. John’s, and the team is certainly aware that he might be playing a bit out of position.

Rick Pitino has Prey as more of a power forward than a center, but the big man is still putting in the work to be the best that he can be at the position. Offensively, he can be a real weapon for the team with his ability to take opposing bigs off the dribble and also shoot the ball from beyond the arc.

However, the Red Storm need him to be the force in the middle when it comes to rebounding and defending the rim. That is going to be a tough task for Prey depending on the matchup, but it is a role that he is not afraid to take on.

In the win on Wednesday, Prey had his best game of the season, totaling 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. That is exactly the type of performance that the Johnnies are looking for.

St. John’s is going to need Prey to be an interior presence for them, and while he did deal with some foul trouble in the first half, he put together a really great performance.