St. John’s Basketball Has Best Perimeter Trio in Country

The St. John’s Red Storm has a lot going for them entering the 2026-27 men’s college basketball season.

There are still some concerns about eligibility and who will be available to head coach Rick Pitino to play the entirety of the campaign. However, there is one advantage that he knows he is going to have each time his team takes the court, and that is on the perimeter.

Point guard Quinn Ellis, an international recruit who played last season with Olimpia Milano, is as good as it gets as a floor general. He was cleared by the NCAA to participate after proving he was paid only enough to cover essential living expenses, reportedly making less than $200,000.

He will reportedly make more than 20x that amount with St. John’s, with his NIL payment supposedly reaching $4 million.

St. John's has incredible firepower on the perimeter

Nov 2, 2026; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) looks to drive past Monmouth Hawks guard Ashton Walker (1) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are no eligibility concerns with Ian Jackson, who returns to the Red Storm for a second season. A former five-star recruit out of high school who began his career with the North Carolina Tar Heels, he is poised for a big season.

Last but not least is Tounde Yessoufou. One of the highest-ranked transfers this offseason, he comes to Queens after a dominant freshman year with the Baylor Bears. He averaged 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.

Slowing those three down, before even accounting for Keyshawn Hall in the frontcourt, is going to be a tall task for opposing teams. In their season opener against the Monmouth Hawks, their potential was on full display.

Ellis showcased his ability to make an impact in every facet of the game. He stuffed the stat sheet, scoring eight points with five rebounds, seven assists and five steals, turning the ball over only once in 34 minutes of action.

Jackson had an efficient game offensively, scoring 15 points on 6-of-12 from the field, making 3-of-6 from 3-point range in only 22 minutes of action. He certainly has the look of a microwave scorer who can complement Hall and Yessoufou.

In a surprising turn of events, the Baylor transfer didn’t start because he hadn’t practiced heading into the game against Monmouth. But he was still a prominent part of the game plan, receiving 23 minutes and scoring 12 points with five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

Whether he is in the starting lineup or playing with the second unit, Yessoufou is going to be a handful to slow down, especially with the talent that is surrounding him on the roster.

Having one dynamic perimeter player is something most coaches would love. Pitino is fortunate enough to have three, giving him a massive advantage most nights when his team takes the court.