Following a wild game against the Louisville Cardinals, the St. John’s Red Storm were back in action against the Iowa State Cyclones in a tough schedule spot. Despite it not being an easy game, the Red Storm came away with an 80-75 win.

The Red Storm nearly pulled off a great comeback against the Cardinals, but ultimately came up just short and landed in the third-place game against the Cyclones.

After playing late in Las Vegas the night before, it was a quick turnaround for St. John’s. In the first half, the team struggled with the size of Cyclones center Dominykas Pleta. Ruben Prey picking up two fouls in just three minutes of action was not ideal.

Furthermore, the team also had some sloppy play at times. The Red Storm were in double digits in turnovers in the first 20 minutes, which is something that is uncharacteristic of them.

Despite the turnovers, the team was able to keep it close at halftime. Iowa State did a good job offensively, scoring 40 points, but the Red Storm kept up with 38 of their own.

Lefteris Liotopoulos provided the team with a nice spark off the bench, scoring eight points in just seven minutes. Furthermore, Reed Bailey also logged 12 minutes with Prey in foul trouble.

Johnnies Find a Way

Nov 27, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Tre Singleton (0) fouls St. John's Red Storm guard Quinn Ellis (4) during a third place game of the Players Era Sixteen tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the second half, the Red Storm came out on a mission and were really good defensively early on. The Cyclones were shooting the ball over 50 percent from the field, but that number came crashing down, and a great extended run by St. John’s provided them with the spark. Turnovers were a major problem for the Red Storm, but their defense was able to for Iowa State into mistakes.

For both teams, turnovers would be plentiful in this game with each being over the 20-mark. However, while the game might not have been the cleanest, the pace was in the favor of the Red Storm and they were able to come away with the win.

Down the stretch, it was Tounde Yessoufou who came up with some big plays. A clutch three-pointer and a big offensive rebounder and slam helped provide the Red Storm with what they needed to get the win.

Overall, this was a pretty good showing by the Red Storm in the Players Era 16. Losing on a buzzer beat to a team like Louisville is a tough pill to swallow, but it was impressive how the team showed resilience in that game to mount the comeback. Next up for the Red Storm will be a matchup against Columbia on Tuesday.